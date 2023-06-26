Driver and four passengers die after vehicle plummets off Germiston bridge, bursts into flames

Five people died on Sunday when a vehicle plunged off a bridge in Germiston, Gauteng, and burst into flames.

The accident took place near to the intersection of Main Reef Road and Croxley Close in Heriotdale, according to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

The EMPD said it appeared that the motorist lost control of the maroon Toyota Etios, causing it to plummet off the bridge and catch alight.

In addition to the driver, there were five passengers in the vehicle.

The driver and four of the passengers, aged 18 to 20, were declared dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old passenger survived after sustaining slight injuries.

A case of culpable homicide is under investigation, the EMPD said.



