Driver in Boksburg gas tanker explosion set free

The man who drove a tanker that exploded and killed 26 people has been freed.

The 32-year-old driver was taken into custody but never charged.

The National Prosecuting Authority said they were told by police that there was not enough evidence against him.

The driver of the liquid petroleum gas tanker that exploded in Boksburg on Christmas Eve has been released from custody.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said police told them that there was not enough evidence against the driver.

The 32-year-old man, who works for Infinite Transport, was taken into custody on Sunday.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi confirmed on Wednesday that the number of deaths has risen to 26.



The man was supposed to appear at the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, but after waiting the whole morning, an NPA official told reporters that the driver would not be appearing.

According to the NPA, based on their assessment, they decided to release the driver because there was not enough evidence against him.

"Police never presented a docket to the NPA. There is no docket in court and no suspect," the NPA said.

According to the police's preliminary investigation, the gas tanker got stuck trying to drive under a low-level bridge.

The impact resulted in an explosion, which spread to the nearby Tambo Memorial Hospital and the residential street where onlookers had gathered to watch the initial fire.

Thirty-seven people – 24 patients and 13 hospital staff members who were in or near the accident and emergency unit at the time of the blast – sustained severe burns and were sent to neighbouring hospitals.



