Driver of a Free State municipality's mayor was behind the wheel of car which killed woman

A 26-year-old woman was knocked over and killed in the Free State eight days ago.

Police confirmed the car belonged to the Ngwathe Local Municipality.

Officials said the mayor's driver was behind the wheel.

Police say a Free State mayor's driver was behind the wheel of one of the Ngwathe Local Municipality's official vehicles when it struck a 26-year-old woman on a regional road earlier this month.

Julia Madam was declared dead at the scene of the incident on the R59 on Sunday, 21 May.

Madam had been travelling home from Bloemfontein.

The vehicle that struck her was "designated for use" by the Ngwathe municipality's mayor, Victoria de Beer-Mthombeni, who is the ANC's regional chairperson.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani said the mayor's 49-year-old driver was driving the car at the time.

Rani said:

It is alleged that, on Sunday, 21 May 2023, at about 18:30, the deceased, identified as Miss Julia Madam, 26, from Vredefort, was hitchhiking on the R59 road. She was hit by a black BMW SUV and declared dead on the scene by emergency services.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle belonged to the Ngwathe municipality, and that the driver of the vehicle was not the mayor of the municipality, but her driver, a 49-year-old man."

Rani said a case of culpable homicide had been opened - and the driver had not yet been arrested.

"The docket will be taken to the Director of Public Prosecution for a decision, and the investigation continues," said Rani.

De Beer-Mthombeni's office confirmed that "an official vehicle designated for use by the executive mayor" was involved in an accident on the R59 on 21 May.

It said municipal officials were in "constant contact" with all affected parties, including Madam's family.

The mayor's office said in a statement on Monday:

We commit to working closely with the family throughout this tragic period and beyond. We will fully cooperate with the relevant law enforcement agencies to assist with the investigation. The matter is in the capable hands of law enforcement and is currently under investigation.

"We are also offering support to the driver assigned to transport the mayor. The driver is traumatised by the unfortunate incident. We appeal to members of the public to allow the authorities space to investigate the matter to its conclusion."