Driver trapped in wreckage dies, passenger injured after car crashes into concrete barrier

A man in his 30s has been killed, and another seriously injured, after the car they were travelling in apparently lost control and collided with a concrete barrier on Sunday morning in Durban.

The two were driving on the M44 in Durban, near the Victoria Embankment, when the accident occurred just after 05:00.

"The driver, a male believed to be in his 30s, sustained major injuries and was severely entrapped in the wreckage," Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

He said the man was declared dead on the scene. Emergency personnel used the jaws of life to remove him from the wreckage.

Jamieson said the passenger also sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene before being rushed to hospital.

The cause of the accident is being investigated by the police.

