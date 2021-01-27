Driver who dodged metro cops and had tyres shot out a suspected drug peddler - report

A man arrested while trying to evade arrest is a suspected drug peddler, the Daily Voice reports.

No drugs were found in his car at the time of his arrest, the City of Cape Town says.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate is investigating the incident.

A motorist who dodged Cape Town police on the R27 and failed to stop even after his tyres were shot out by metro police officers is a suspected drug merchant, the Daily Voice reported on Wednesday.

The publication quoted law enforcement sources alleging that the man in the silver Audi A4 is a "high-flyer" who deals mainly in tik and dagga.

News24 reported on the man's arrest while trying to evade officials who had flagged him down for speeding through a red light on Monday.

City of Cape Town executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said after the motorist sped away, officers caught up with him and told him to exit his car.

He did not comply and the officers shot his tyres.

The driver nevertheless drove off, driving through parking garage doors where he was arrested in the building's parking area.

On Wednesday, Bosman told News24 the officers and sniffer dogs found no drugs on the man or in his vehicle.

In a statement, he said the officers were compelled to take alternative measures as the driver was determined to evade arrest.

"Metro police officers undergo regular training for such situations. As the video currently being circulated demonstrates, the officers on the scene took a decision to shoot out the getaway vehicles' tyres, thus severely limiting his attempts to flee the scene at high speeds, which could have resulted in the injury or death of innocent road users," Bosman said in the statement.

"After he had already caused considerable damage to property and risk to the safety of road users, officers were forced to take immediate action in an attempt to immobilise his vehicle and this begs the question of why he was so determined to evade them," Bosman said.

The incident is being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said a case of discharge of a firearm was being probed.

According to Cola, it is alleged that the metro police officers were chasing a stolen vehicle which collided with their vehicle.

"The investigation continues," Cola said.

According to Bosman, at the time of the incident the vehicle was not reported stolen.

