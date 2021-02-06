1h ago

add bookmark

Drowned girl's body found floating by fisherman in Herolds Bay

Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Herolds Bay.
Herolds Bay.
SAPS
  • A girl's body has been found floating by a fisherman.  
  • DNA tests are to be conducted to confirm the identity. 
  • The girl went missing after her mother's car plunged into the ocean. 

The decomposed body of a two-year-old girl who drowned when her mother's car plunged into the ocean was found floating by a fisherman. 

The girl went missing on 21 January when her mother's car plunged into the ocean at Voelklip Road at Herolds Bay in the Garden Route. 

The girl's 34-year-old mother died and her eight-year-old brother survived the incident with mild injuries. It is believed the mother drove her car into the ocean because "she didn't want to live anymore". The boy managed to get out of the car and went to look for help.

PICS | Cyclone Eloise causes flooding in Limpopo, KZN

A few days later, the girl's body was spotted in the ocean before it disappeared again. 

Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the discovery was made by a fisherman between Swartvlei and Kleinkrantz on Thursday. "The fisherman was out on Thursday at around midday when he saw the body floating in the ocean." 

Pojie said the badly decomposed body was retrieved. 

"At the moment, we believe it is the girl we were looking for and the child's father also identified her by the clothes she was wearing. Just to be sure, we are  going to conduct DNA tests,"  he said. 

The incident was one of several on the notorious Voelklip Road. Little over a week after the incident involving the woman and her two children, another car plunged into Herolds Bay, killing a 40-year-old man. 

In 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her six-year-old daughter Cozette and two-year-old son Hugo died when their car crashed over a cliff on Voelkip and into the ocean. Scheepers and Hugo's bodies were retrieved, but Cozette was never found.  

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towndrownings
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
13% - 156 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 163 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 869 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.84
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
17.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.38
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.84)
Gold
1814.01
(+0.01)
Silver
26.88
(+0.15)
Platinum
1123.52
(+0.32)
Brent Crude
59.59
(+0.85)
Palladium
2342.00
(+0.53)
All Share
64289.48
(+0.79)
Top 40
58877.36
(+0.66)
Financial 15
12588.84
(+3.14)
Industrial 25
86793.34
(-0.01)
Resource 10
60732.47
(+0.58)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo