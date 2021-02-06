Drowned girl's body found floating by fisherman in Herolds Bay

A girl's body has been found floating by a fisherman.

DNA tests are to be conducted to confirm the identity.

The girl went missing after her mother's car plunged into the ocean.

The decomposed body of a two-year-old girl who drowned when her mother's car plunged into the ocean was found floating by a fisherman.

The girl went missing on 21 January when her mother's car plunged into the ocean at Voelklip Road at Herolds Bay in the Garden Route.

The girl's 34-year-old mother died and her eight-year-old brother survived the incident with mild injuries. It is believed the mother drove her car into the ocean because "she didn't want to live anymore". The boy managed to get out of the car and went to look for help.

A few days later, the girl's body was spotted in the ocean before it disappeared again.



Southern Cape police spokesperson Captain Malcolm Pojie said the discovery was made by a fisherman between Swartvlei and Kleinkrantz on Thursday. "The fisherman was out on Thursday at around midday when he saw the body floating in the ocean."

Pojie said the badly decomposed body was retrieved.

"At the moment, we believe it is the girl we were looking for and the child's father also identified her by the clothes she was wearing. Just to be sure, we are going to conduct DNA tests," he said.

The incident was one of several on the notorious Voelklip Road. Little over a week after the incident involving the woman and her two children, another car plunged into Herolds Bay, killing a 40-year-old man.

In 2019, Heidi Scheepers and her six-year-old daughter Cozette and two-year-old son Hugo died when their car crashed over a cliff on Voelkip and into the ocean. Scheepers and Hugo's bodies were retrieved, but Cozette was never found.