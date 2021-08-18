1h ago

Drowning of 2 boys near Mamelodi: Investigation granted extension to complete report

Alex Mitchley
Seven-year-old Siyabonga Mabila, who drowned in a water-filled quarry at an informal settlement near Mamelodi. (Supplied)
Seven-year-old Siyabonga Mabila, who drowned in a water-filled quarry at an informal settlement near Mamelodi. (Supplied)
  • The investigation into the drowning of two boys in February has not been completed.
  • The two boys drowned in a water-filled quarry at an unfenced construction site.
  • Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo said an extension to complete the report was granted. 

The investigation into the drowning of two boys in a quarry, near Mamelodi, in February has had to be extended after the July deadline was missed. 

Seven-year-old Siyabonga Mabila and four-year-old Laurence Thwenu died after taking a swim on a Saturday afternoon in a water-filled quarry, which had been excavated by contractors working on roads in the area.

According to the family, the two boys were playing and must have headed towards the quarry in Kopanong Pienaarspoort informal settlement at around 14:30 for a swim.

About an hour later, the family was notified the boys were missing and their clothes and shoes had been found at the quarry.

Laurence Thwenu
Four-year-old Laurence Thwenu, who drowned in a water-filled quarry at an informal settlement near Mamelodi. (Supplied)

READ | 'Mama, I'm going to play' - final words young boy spoke to his mom before drowning

Residents searched to no avail, and the bodies of Siyabonga and Laurence were later discovered in the quarry by police search and rescue teams.

Investigation 

News24 reported that, shortly after the drownings, the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport appointed advocate Thomas Bokaba to investigate and establish whether there was negligence on the part of the department and the contractor.

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo previously told News24 the investigation and report were expected to be ready by the end of July.

The MEC said it was imperative the report be finalised as soon as possible; the family needed answers, and they wanted to know what had transpired.

READ | Mashaba to appoint team to investigate drowning of two boys in Pretoria: 'It was due to negligence'

"By the end of July, we will know the realities and the truth; nothing but the truth about what happened.

"Only in the truth will they [the family] find healing and be able to move on."

quarry
The water-filled quarry in the quarry in Kopanong Pienaarspoort informal settlement near Mamelodi where two young boys drowned.

On Tuesday, Mamabolo said the investigation had not yet been completed - and that he had to give another extension because there was information that needed clarity. 

Negligence

At the time of the drowning, both ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba and the Tshwane MMC for Human Settlements, Mpho Mehlape-Zimu, said negligence had caused the tragedy. 

This was because the quarry, part of a construction site, had not been fenced off.

"This matter should not be treated as an accident. This must be treated as the murder of two young people by our government because of negligence," Mashaba said.

Mashaba also appointed a team to investigate the drownings and vowed to pursue litigation if negligence was established.

