1h ago

add bookmark

Drugs and cash seized in Cape Town, eight people arrested

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Drugs were seized in Cape Town.
Drugs were seized in Cape Town.
Esa Alexander, Gallo Images, The Times

Eight people have been arrested in Parklands, Cape Town, after they were found in possession of drugs and cash.  

The approximate street value of the seized items was R1.3 million, said Western Cape police spokesperson Andrè Traut. 

Traut said Table View police officers were responding to a disturbance of the peace complaint in the area when their "instincts" prompted them to search the premises.

The search resulted in the arrest of four men and four women, aged between of 20 and 46.

READ | KES pupil stabbed to death outside Sandton nightclub, 18-year-old arrested

Traut said drugs - 8 849 Mandrax tablets, 6 000 ecstasy tablets, a tablet maker as well - as well as R72 000 in cash were discovered.

"The suspects are expected to make their court appearance tomorrow in Cape Town on a charge of dealing in drugs," he said.

Meanwhile, members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested two people aged 42 and 53 on Tuesday night in Bishop Lavis for being in possession of two unlicenced firearms and drugs.

"The firearms - a revolver and a pistol - ammunition, Mandrax and tik were confiscated. Once charged, the two suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Bishop Lavis," said Traut. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you keep your DStv subscription with the price hike?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it's too expensive
40% - 1692 votes
Yes, but only for sport
17% - 711 votes
I don't have DStv and prefer pay for streaming services
43% - 1780 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.24
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.63
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.42
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.94
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,834.09
+0.4%
Silver
23.32
+0.6%
Palladium
2,294.50
+2.1%
Platinum
1,036.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
90.78
-2.1%
Top 40
70,106
+0.8%
All Share
76,691
+0.8%
Resource 10
77,661
-0.2%
Industrial 25
94,990
+1.9%
Financial 15
15,831
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo