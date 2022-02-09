Drugs and cash seized in Cape Town, eight people arrested

Eight people have been arrested in Parklands, Cape Town, after they were found in possession of drugs and cash.

The approximate street value of the seized items was R1.3 million, said Western Cape police spokesperson Andrè Traut.

Traut said Table View police officers were responding to a disturbance of the peace complaint in the area when their "instincts" prompted them to search the premises.

The search resulted in the arrest of four men and four women, aged between of 20 and 46.

Traut said drugs - 8 849 Mandrax tablets, 6 000 ecstasy tablets, a tablet maker as well - as well as R72 000 in cash were discovered.



"The suspects are expected to make their court appearance tomorrow in Cape Town on a charge of dealing in drugs," he said.

Meanwhile, members of the Anti-Gang Unit arrested two people aged 42 and 53 on Tuesday night in Bishop Lavis for being in possession of two unlicenced firearms and drugs.

"The firearms - a revolver and a pistol - ammunition, Mandrax and tik were confiscated. Once charged, the two suspects are expected to make their court appearances in Bishop Lavis," said Traut.