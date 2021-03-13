34m ago

Drugs destined for Australia found hidden in Joburg lions sculpture

Getrude Makhafola
Crystal meth found wrapped in plastic inside a lion sculpture
Crystal meth found wrapped in plastic inside a lion sculpture
Supplied by SAPS
  • Police in Gauteng seized crystal meth worth an estimated R6.5 million.
  • The drugs were found inside a lion sculpture destined for Australia.
  • In a separate drug bust, unspecified drugs worth R3 million were seized in Douglasdale.

Four people were arrested after crystal meth worth an estimated R6.5 million was found hidden in a lion sculpture destined for Australia, Gauteng police said on Friday.

A K9 Unit dog called Buddy sniffed out the consignment, police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said.

The drugs were found at a warehouse in Jet Park near OR Tambo International Airport.

"Detectives and members of the West Rand K9 unit on Thursday evening operationalised information on a suspected shipment of drugs destined for Australia and activated the K9 service dog Buddy. The sniffer dog reacted positively to the contents of the consignment of drugs. Further investigation confirmed that the statue contained 22kg of concealed crystal meth drugs with an estimated street value of R6.5 million."

Crime
The lions sculpture in which crystal meth worth an estimated R6.5 million was found.

Hidden inside the black lions sculpture were drugs wrapped in black plastic bags.

In a separate incident, police intercepted a vehicle in Douglasdale and seized drugs with an estimated street value of R3 million. Two people were arrested.

They were expected to appear in different magistrate's courts soon.

