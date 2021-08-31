1h ago

Drugs, gangs, poor management at Gauteng school where Grade 8 pupil was stabbed to death - Lesufi

Ntwaagae Seleka
Qayiya Mgaye was killed at his school.
Supplied
  • The school where a Grade 8 pupil was stabbed to death, is riddled with gangs, drugs and poor management, says Gauteng Education MEC.
  • Panyaza Lesufi reiterated that Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra needed assistance.
  • The minor accused of killing a fellow pupil was due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has painted a grim picture of the school where a pupil was stabbed to death, allegedly by a fellow pupil.

Lesufi visited Pholosho Secondary School in Alexandra following the incident in which Qayiya Mgaye, 16, had died.

It's alleged the suspect was fighting with other pupils at the school.

He then went into a classroom and returned with a sharp object.

Mgaye was stabbed once from behind, allegedly by the fellow Grade 8 pupil on Monday.

The Grade 8 pupil is currently in police custody awaiting his first appearance in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Lesufi said the school was affected by poor management, drugs and gangs. 

The MEC said:

It pains me to come to school to talk about a death certificate rather than a matric certificate. It pains me to extend condolences to all those affected by death rather than congratulating a school for doing work academically. I am saddened that I don't have answers to what happened. What I know are accusations of drugs, gangsterism and poor management in the school and entire education space.

"Community leaders explained dangers they are facing in the area and have requested us to intervene decisively. We are losing the battle against drugs, gangsterism.

"All these things that happened here are a demonstration of the society we live in. We are not doing enough to protect our children. A school should be the safest place for children. It should not be a place where parents are called to collect a body.

"A school is not a place where we should counsel children about how to accept death instead of career guidance. I am told there is a shack in the township that is rented by children who use it for these dirty things," Lesufi said.

He applauded the family of the arrested minor for handing him over to the police on Monday evening.

Lesufi later visited Mgaye's home in Alexandra.

"This is one of the painful exercises we have to undergo. It drains your energy and emotions. The family needs answers, and I don't have them. They feel the state failed them.

"We failed the family because their child died in our care. They want the state to go the extra mile to assist them. It is difficult to tell a family that their child died in our care," Lesufi said.

