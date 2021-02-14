Drugs worth more than R250K seized at 3 North West houses, five people arrested

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than R250 000 were seized during a raid at three houses in Wolmaransstad in the North West, where five people were arrested.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said warrants were obtained to raid the three houses due to suspicions that drug dealing occurred there.

"Upon searching the identified houses, the police discovered cash and numerous bags containing 55 tablets, suspected to be mandrax, dagga and four packets crystal meth, with an estimated street value of R251 470."

District commissioner of the Dr Kenneth Kaunda district, Major General Suzette Pretorius, welcomed the arrests.

The people who were arrested, aged 18 to 59, are expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate's Court on Monday.