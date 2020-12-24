52m ago

'Drunk' Cape Town police constable arrested after seen in viral video fighting with taxi driver

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • A 33-year-old constable has been arrested in connection with a video of a fight between two motorists who were involved in an accident.
  • Police took him to be tested and he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.
  • An internal disciplinary investigation has since been instituted.

A 33-year-old constable has been arrested in connection with a video that was circulated on social media of a fight between a motorist and a taxi driver in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

According to the police, Lingelethu West police station officers were busy with a vehicle checkpoint in Spine Road on Wednesday afternoon when they were alerted to two vehicles that were involved in an accident in Ilitha Park that led to an altercation between the two drivers.

"The report indicated that one of the vehicles was a marked police van," police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

"Upon arrival, they found the two vehicles with damages and a SAPS member in uniform who appeared unsteady on his feet," Potelwa added.

Lingelethu West police officials took the officer to be tested and he was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Potelwa said that he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol as well as reckless and negligent driving.

The officer is attached to the Khayelitsha Site B police station in the Crime Prevention Unit. 

"An internal disciplinary investigation has since been instituted," Potelwa added.

The identity of the taxi driver is known and he will be interviewed as part of the ongoing investigations.

Police management condemned the conduct of the police official.

"In the same breath, the conduct of the taxi driver is the subject of the police investigation."

Police Minister Bheki Cele also denounced the officer's "ill-disciplined" behaviour.

"This officer doesn't belong in the SAPS. You simply cannot have a police behaving in this manner and expect not to have consequences," said Cele.

"This officer clearly took a decision to swap his blue uniform for an orange one, the minute he reported to work while drunk," he added.

He said that there was a call from the president for all hands while the country confronts the Covid-19 pandemic and added that police had "a double job", which included enforcing "regulations of the Disaster Management Act while we deal decisively with criminals this festive season".

