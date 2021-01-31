6h ago

add bookmark

'Drunk' cop dismissed after allegedly crashing state car

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
onstable Tsekiso Jonas Tshabalala, who was stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, was dismissed on Tuesday.
onstable Tsekiso Jonas Tshabalala, who was stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, was dismissed on Tuesday.
Nielen de Klerk
  • A North West police officer has been dismissed after allegedly driving drunk.
  • The police officer was caught on video, struggling to stand and slurring, after reversing into a fence.
  • The officer still faces criminal charges for the incident.

A North West police constable was dismissed after he was caught on video when he inspected damage he had allegedly caused to a state vehicle while drunk.

Constable Tsekiso Jonas Tshabalala, who was stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, was dismissed on Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone confirmed.

"Tshabalala's dismissal follows an internal disciplinary process, which was instituted against him in terms of SAPS Discipline Regulations soon after he committed a misconduct on Saturday, 28 November 2020," said Mokgwabone.

The internal disciplinary process was instigated after a video went viral on social media, showing "a fully uniformed and intoxicated Tshabalala struggling to stand on his feet", while trying to inspect damages to a state motor vehicle caused when he reversed into a fence in Tswelelang Location, Wolmaransstad.

READ | 8 people arrested for allegedly killing off-duty North West cop, torching his car

In the video, taken by a community member in Tswelelang, the constable appears confused after reversing into the fence. A man then pulls him out of the police vehicle, but he stumbles to the ground. The police officer's speech sounds slurred.

Preliminary investigations revealed the police officer was not authorised to drive a state vehicle.

Tshabalala was subsequently arrested and released on R500 bail.

He is still facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and use of a motor vehicle without the owner's consent. He is due to appear in court on Friday, 19 March.

North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena has welcomed the dismissal. At the time of the incident, Kwena described the former member's conduct as unprofessional and unbecoming.

He added the action taken against the officer will "certainly send a clear message that the service will not tolerate members who fail to adhere to the code of conduct".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
8 people arrested for allegedly killing off-duty North West cop, torching his car
Missing North West cop found dead, vehicle torched
North West couple in court for allegedly calling cop the k-word
Read more on:
sapswolmaransstadnorth westcrime
Lottery
Daily Lotto player wins R295 000 jackpot prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 3279 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1529 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 3033 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.14
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
20.66
(-0.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.54
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.02)
Gold
1839.54
(+0.25)
Silver
26.97
(+0.09)
Platinum
1074.35
(+0.25)
Brent Crude
54.94
(-0.11)
Palladium
2217.73
(+0.60)
All Share
62472.10
(-1.16)
Top 40
57312.45
(-1.33)
Financial 15
11688.80
(-1.56)
Industrial 25
84462.30
(-1.42)
Resource 10
60375.22
(-0.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo