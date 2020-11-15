'Drunk' driver arrested after Cape Town cyclists knocked over, one killed

An alleged drunk driver has been taken into custody after two cyclists were knocked over during a morning ride in Cape Town. One of the cyclists died due to his injuries.

The cyclists were riding along West Coast Road around 07:47 when the accident took place, said police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

"A BMW collided with the two cyclists. A 38-year-old man died due to his injuries and a 55-year-old was transported to a nearby medical facility," said Rwexana.

The 28-year-old driver was arrested and faced culpable homicide and drunken driving charges.

He was expected to appear in the Atlantis Magistrate's Court once charged, said Rwexana.