Drunk driver collides with metro police boss' car in Port Elizabeth

A man was arrested after crashing his car into a vehicle driven by a senior Nelson Mandela Bay metro police officer.

The accident happened in a Port Elizabeth suburb on Monday evening.

Officials say the 59-year-old man was almost four times the legal breath alcohol limit.

A Port Elizabeth man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as for reckless and negligent driving, after he crashed his car into a vehicle driven by a senior Nelson Mandela Bay metro police officer.

The 59-year-old's arrest comes amid the banning of alcohol sales under adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

The accident happened at 19:00 on Monday, on the corners of Van Wyk Street and Diggery Drive, at Port Elizabeth's Westering suburb, said metro spokesperson Kupido Baron.

Metro senior policewoman Brigadier Raquel Paulsen was in the car, along with her 94-year-old grandmother and her 75-year-old mother, when the accident happened, said Baron.

WATCH | Metro cops open fire at reckless Cape Town driver after he skipped a red robot

"The driver of a white car ignored a stop street and collided with my vehicle. I noticed then that his eyes were bloodshot and reported the accident to the Metro Police Control Room," Paulsen said.

Paulsen's grandmother sustained an injury to one of her legs, while others were unharmed.

Metro police commissioner Yolande Faro said both drivers were breathalysed at the accident scene.

"Brigadier Paulsen was 0.0% and the suspect's reading was 0.83mg in 1 000ml of breath. That is almost four times the legal breath alcohol limit of 0.24mg," said Faro.

"The suspect was taken to the newly established Alcohol Evidence Centre in Bethelsdorp, launched 22 December 2020, where his intoxication was confirmed with a reading of 0.88mg per 1 000ml of breath," said Faro.

"He was arrested, taken to the Kabega Park police station and appeared in court this morning," said Faro.

The metro officers did not provide details about the outcome of the court appearance.

"I hope that this incident is once again a reminder of the danger of driving under the influence of alcohol as it diminishes driver ability to timeously react to avoid accidents or to safely manoeuvre a vehicle," Faro added.

Did you know you can comment on this article?and add your voice to the conversation.