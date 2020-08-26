'Drunk' Eastern Cape mom arrested for allegedly killing 2-week-old boy, hiding body in bushes

A woman who was allegedly intoxicated was arrested in Butterworth in the Eastern Cape for the murder of her 2-week-old baby boy.

According to police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha, the woman, 39, noticed the baby was not breathing on Sunday at about 00:15 in Section A, Zitulele township, in Butterworth.

"Police were alerted that the suspect had wrapped the deceased baby with a towel and small blanket. She took the body of the [baby]... to nearby bushes and was found at the scene, under the influence of liquor," Manatha said.

The woman was arrested and will be charged with murder. She made her first appearance in the Butterworth Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.