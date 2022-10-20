25m ago

Drunk pupils, stabbings, protesting parents: Concerns over 'unruly behaviour' at some Gauteng schools

Zandile Khumalo
Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane. Photo by Lucky Morajane
  • The Gauteng Education MEC says he's concerned about unruly behaviour witnessed at some schools recently. 
  • These included drunk pupils, a stabbing, and parents disrupting learning at a West Rand School
  • The MEC warned that those engaging in such acts would face disciplinary and legal action.

Group fights, stabbings, assaults, and parents barricading gates to prevent teaching and learning.

These are some of the incidents reported at four different Gauteng schools this week, causing great concern for Education MEC Matome Chiloane. 

According to departmental spokesperson Steve Mabona, four cases of ill behaviour by pupils and parents were reported between Wednesday and Thursday from different schools in Sandton, Soweto, the West Rand and Pretoria. 

He said the first incident was reported on Wednesday at Altmont Technical High School in Soweto. There, he said, a Grade 8 pupil was stabbed in the neck by a Grade 9 pupil outside the school premises.

"The injured [boy] was rushed to a nearby clinic and was later transferred to a hospital to receive further medical attention. Fortunately, he was discharged at midnight and is currently recovering at home," Mabona said.

READ | Western Cape school probes fight after pepper spray affects dozens of pupils

He added that the pupil was facing suspension and other disciplinary processes following "this unlawful act".  

In another incident on Wednesday, a group of Grade 12 pupils allegedly skipped school to get drunk and then started a fight with a group of Grade 10 and 11 pupils after returning to the school in the afternoon.

Mabona said the incident occurred at Wendywood High School in Sandton, and that seven of the Grade 12 pupils had been taken into custody by Sandton police.

"They have since been released on R1 000 bail each, and they also face suspension and further disciplinary action for their unruly behaviour."

On Wednesday, at T M Lethlake Secondary School in Bekkersdal, a group of parents locked the school gates and prevented pupils from attending class, Mabona said.

"These parents state that they were protesting for issues that include the appointment of a new principal, disciplinary action to be taken against educators who are allegedly not teaching learners, and the implementation of the school's code of conduct against pupil misconduct at the school."

He added that district officials had since held a meeting with the parents and were assured that these issues would be investigated and attended to.

Mabona said: 

An administrator has been deployed to ensure that learning and teaching resumes at the school today.

Then, on Thursday, five pupils assaulted a Grade 9 pupil from Pretoria Central High School during school hours. Mabona said the incident happened on school premises.

"The assault was with an intent to do grievous bodily harm, as part of the pupil's hair was removed from her scalp, resulting in her head having bruises and swelling."

Mabona said the pupil had been identified and suspended and was awaiting a disciplinary hearing. 

Chiloane condemned the "ill-discipline and unruly behaviour of pupils at schools".

"We must remind all pupils, parents, and communities at large that our schools are institutions of learning and teaching. Therefore, we appeal that they are treated as such.

READ | Several people injured in 'violent attack' at Pietermaritzburg school, suspect arrested

"Any form of ill-discipline and unruly behaviour will be met with disciplinary action, and lawful action if necessary."

He added that psychosocial support teams had been dispatched to all the affected schools to offer the necessary support. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
