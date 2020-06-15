16m ago

add bookmark

'Drunken' BMW driver who allegedly killed Joburg cyclist granted bail

Riaan Grobler
The accident scene in Fourways where a cyclist was struck by a BMW.
The accident scene in Fourways where a cyclist was struck by a BMW.
Facebook/I Love Fourways
  • A man appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday following the death of Steve Preston, a cyclist, on Thursday. 
  • The man allegedly drove his BMW into the cyclist while intoxicated and dragged him down the road. 
  • Ishe Davani is accused of drunken driving and culpable homicide. 

The man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist on a pavement in Fourways, Johannesburg, dragging him some 30m down the road, was granted bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday. 

The 37-year-old Steve Preston, an IT executive from Johannesburg, died while still trapped under the man's BMW about 40 minutes after the incident. 

Ishe Davani, 40, appeared on a charge of culpable homicide and was released on bail of R8 000, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane. 

Preston's sister, Kelly, told Netwerk24 his death came as a huge shock to the family

"The man who did this robbed us of a husband, dad, a brother and son," she reportedly said. 

The incident happened on Uranium Road in Witkoppen, Fourways, in front of the Ambar Downs residential complex on Thursday just after 13:00, News24 reported. Emer-G-Med paramedics were the first to arrive on the scene.

steve preston
Steve Preston, 37, with his wife, Bernice.

Alerted

According to its chief operating officer Jurgen Kotze, its team was alerted by members of the public that a cyclist had been involved in a "significant accident". 

"A 37-year-old man was riding his mountain bike on the pavement and a BMW came around the corner and the driver lost control and struck the cyclist. Our team found the man lying on his back still trapped under the car. He was alive but in a bad condition. We despatched our acute critical retrieval team to assist, but the man was declared dead on the scene about 40 minutes later." 

According to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), the driver of the BMW has been arrested for drunken driving and culpable homicide. 

JMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed the incident to News24, saying the cyclist and a pedestrian saw the BMW speed toward them. 

fourways accident scene
The accident scene in Fourways where a cyclist was struck by a BMW.

"The pedestrian managed to jump out of the way but the cyclist unfortunately couldn't get out of the way in time. He was run over and dragged down the road. "The driver of the BMW was arrested and charged at the Douglasdale police station for culpable homicide and drunken driving." 

Davani is expected to appear in court again on 29 July, Louw-Mjonondwane said. 

Read more on:
johannesburgcourt
Lottery
1 person bags R161k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
24% - 372 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 101 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
25% - 395 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
45% - 700 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun 2020

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.25
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
21.62
(-0.70)
ZAR/EUR
19.41
(-0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(-0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1708.32
(-1.36)
Silver
16.98
(-2.76)
Platinum
795.00
(-0.75)
Brent Crude
38.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1883.00
(-0.73)
All Share
52136.90
(-2.80)
Top 40
47789.56
(-2.96)
Financial 15
10522.84
(-2.34)
Industrial 25
71452.62
(-2.57)
Resource 10
47552.01
(-3.72)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo