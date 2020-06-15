'Drunken' BMW driver who allegedly killed Joburg cyclist granted bail

A man appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday following the death of Steve Preston, a cyclist, on Thursday.

The man allegedly drove his BMW into the cyclist while intoxicated and dragged him down the road.

Ishe Davani is accused of drunken driving and culpable homicide.

The man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist on a pavement in Fourways, Johannesburg, dragging him some 30m down the road, was granted bail in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.



The 37-year-old Steve Preston, an IT executive from Johannesburg, died while still trapped under the man's BMW about 40 minutes after the incident.

Ishe Davani, 40, appeared on a charge of culpable homicide and was released on bail of R8 000, said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane.

Preston's sister, Kelly, told Netwerk24 his death came as a huge shock to the family.

"The man who did this robbed us of a husband, dad, a brother and son," she reportedly said.

The incident happened on Uranium Road in Witkoppen, Fourways, in front of the Ambar Downs residential complex on Thursday just after 13:00, News24 reported. Emer-G-Med paramedics were the first to arrive on the scene.

Facebook Facebook/Steve Preston

Alerted

According to its chief operating officer Jurgen Kotze, its team was alerted by members of the public that a cyclist had been involved in a "significant accident".

"A 37-year-old man was riding his mountain bike on the pavement and a BMW came around the corner and the driver lost control and struck the cyclist. Our team found the man lying on his back still trapped under the car. He was alive but in a bad condition. We despatched our acute critical retrieval team to assist, but the man was declared dead on the scene about 40 minutes later."

According to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD), the driver of the BMW has been arrested for drunken driving and culpable homicide.

JMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar confirmed the incident to News24, saying the cyclist and a pedestrian saw the BMW speed toward them.

Supplied Facebook/I Love Fourways

"The pedestrian managed to jump out of the way but the cyclist unfortunately couldn't get out of the way in time. He was run over and dragged down the road. "The driver of the BMW was arrested and charged at the Douglasdale police station for culpable homicide and drunken driving."

Davani is expected to appear in court again on 29 July, Louw-Mjonondwane said.