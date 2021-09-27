Dry 8 months as Cape Town family left without a drop after water supply cut

Basil Williams and his family have been without running water since February.

Their water supply was cut due to arrears totalling R6 606,76.

Despite this, they use the majority of the water they receive from family and friends to operate a feeding scheme to feed the hungry in Mitchells Plain.

Basil Williams' taps are ornamental. It's been eight months since he has had access to running water, depending on friends and neighbours to fill his four 25-litre containers, which he collects and lugs back home every day.

The City of Cape Town cut off his water eight months ago. He was unable to keep paying after losing his job as a warehouse manager shortly after the Covid-19 outbreak.

"Please understand that it was not that I didn't want to pay. I couldn't," the father of four said.

His municipal arrears totalled more than R6 000 at the start of the year.

Then, in February, council officials arrived at his home and turned off his water supply.

"There was no warning. I was handed a paper and instructed to visit the municipal offices and make payment arrangements.

"My taps were as dry as the Kalahari – no drip, nothing. It was inhumane."

Trying to make a payment plan at the municipal office was a humiliating experience, Williams, 54, recalled:

Picture it – standing on one side of a glass panel and shouting out your personal circumstances to an unsympathetic clerk who asks you what you can afford, then turns it down because it is too little. I was incredulous – how can someone else tell me what I can manage to pay? If I had money, I wouldn't be in this predicament in the first place. I can barely afford food.

The Williamses have been renting the house in Mitchells Plain for the past four years. Because he was the one who racked up the debt, he wanted to take responsibility for the arrears and not task the owners with the responsibility of dealing with it.

Williams' water usage may be non-existent, but he still has to pay a fixed basic charge of R61.45, as well as a dunning charge of R148.52.

Living in a house without such a basic necessity was demeaning, Williams said.

Every morning, each person uses a cup of water to brush their teeth and wash themselves from a bucket.

Their toilets go mostly unflushed – they pour the salvaged water from their laundry into the cistern and pull the chain only when absolutely necessary.

They drink as little water as possible, although the family dog Meisie's bowl is always full.

"We are innovative because cleanliness is very important to us. Our clothes are clean, our house is spotless – I don't want my situation to be obvious to anyone. We have our dignity," he said, wryly adding that he wished he could wash his hands for the advisable 20 seconds as advised to protect against Covid-19.

"It takes a lot of discipline, but we get by. You have to when you literally skarrel (scrounge) for water."

In winter, they were "blessed with buckets full". Williams would keep an eye on the weather forecast and put out a container if he saw a cold front or rain clouds approaching.

We once filled a big tub in one day. It was wonderful.

And he has grown a firm set of muscles from carrying the collected water back home, he joked.

Much of their water goes toward cooking. Because despite their hardship, the Williamses run a feeding scheme, collecting food donations and feeding hungry people in Rocklands every second day.

They cook a hot meal in a 100-litre pot which they serve to especially children and the elderly.

"We started this before we fell on hard times and don't want to stop it. So, I make a plan. People depend on us."

City of Cape Town spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said appropriate debt collection actions must be taken if accounts are not settled after the due date:

In terms of relevant legislation, the City has to send out invoices advising the debtor of their liability. The initial debt recovery step taken is the issuing of warning letters, or letters of demand advising the property owners/users of services of the imminent restriction, or disconnection of services.

"If no responses are received or the debt outstanding is not settled even after the warning notices have been served, the next step in terms of legislation is to either disconnect the electricity supply, restrict to a trickle-flow the water supply or recover the debt through electricity prepaid deduction."

According to Tyhalibongo, the City does not cut off water at residential properties.

But Williams' was. He opened a tap to prove his point that not a drop runs out, saying it has been dry since his water was disconnected.

He insisted that he had never received a warning letter indicating looming action either. He nevertheless has to pay for this – the dunning charge on his bill was for the issued warning and disconnection letter the City said was delivered to the property.

Tyhalibongo said a notice to the property owner was issued on 9 February for the amount of R6 606,76.

This was a year after the property owner received and signed a restriction of water supply and acknowledgement of debt notice in February 2020 when the debt owed was R3 766,94.

In response to not a single drop of water coming from Williams' taps, officials from the water and sanitation department visited Williams' home on Tuesday and "found the meter had been removed/stolen". A service request was created for it to be replaced.

Williams was unimpressed, saying water meter inspectors had visited his property for months and had been fully aware there was no meter when they came to do non-existent readings.

Tyhalibongo said Williams would require written permission from the owner to sign a formal arrangement and a minimum deposit of R600, calculated according to his average monthly account, as well as R200 towards his arrears so that his supply can be reconnected.

He did not qualify for an interest write-off as the property owner previously received one for R291,61.

A despondent Williams asked where he was expected to find this money as he was unemployed and struggling to put food on the table.

He said in the run-up to the local government elections, he will carefully consider to whom he would lend his vote.

"The treatment of people who can't afford to pay their municipal bills and the provision of basic services is what I will be paying attention to," he said.

"We have a constitutional right to water, don't we? It's a basic necessity. We are living in unprecedented circumstances – it's a global pandemic, for crying out loud. Where is the mercy?"