1h ago

add bookmark

Dry ice set to be critical for transporting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in SA

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at Khayelitsha Hospital where Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize at Khayelitsha Hospital where Johnson & Johnson vaccines were administered.
PHOTO: GCIS
  • Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says his department will make use of alternative measures to keep the Pfizer vaccine stored at -70°C.
  • He said the vaccine comes in a shipping package that, if replenished with dry ice, can be kept at -70°C.
  • The health department has accessed specialised ultra-cold freezers at universities as commercial availability is limited.

With limited ultra-cold storage facilities in the country, dry ice appears to be government's saving grace in keeping the Pfizer vaccine at -70°C.

The Pfizer vaccine – one of several vaccines government is set to procure – needs to be stored at -70°C, as it can only last at standard fridge temperatures for up to five days.

In response to a written parliamentary question from EFF MP Mgcini Tshwaku, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said other options were being explored given the shortage of specialised freezers.

He said: 

The Pfizer vaccine is stored at -70°C and this does require specialised freezers. There is limited availability of these specialised freezers commercially. However, we have been able to access these freezers from universities.

"Additionally, the Pfizer vaccine does come in a shipper package that can keep the vaccine at -70°C if it is regularly replenished with dry ice. We will use these approaches to manage the vaccine cold chain for the Pfizer vaccine," Mkhize said.

READ | Local Covid-19 discovery may lead to better global vaccine development

Johannesburg-based natural gas producer Renergen is developing an ultra-cold biological transport freezer to keep Covid-19 vaccines at the ultra-cold temperatures necessary as they are shipped across the continent.

The vaccines, developed jointly by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech, must be stored at -70°C, a far cry from what much of rural Africa can support.

According to an AFP report published on News24 last month, Renergen CEO Stefano Marani said their design would use helium to transport vials by air and nitrogen by road, keeping them at between -150°C to 8°C.

The storage case, called Cryo-Vacc, could operate without power supply for more than 25 days, Marani said.

Vaccines are often transported in Africa in dry ice that usually lasts about three days.

Marani said the company's biggest container could hold between 5 000 and 6 000 vials.

The aluminium cases are also equipped with tracking devices and monitors to evenly distribute the freezing temperatures.

Currently, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being administered among the country's healthcare workers.

"The vaccine is stored at fridge temperature for which we have adequate cold storage facilities," Mkhize said.

READ ALSO | SA renewables firm Renergen to start production of ultra-cold Covid-19 vaccine storage

The Chinese vaccines Sinopharm and Sinovac, as well as the Russian Sputnik V vaccine are all stored at fridge temperature.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the country's move to Covid-19 lockdown Alert Level 1.

Under Level 1, indoor gatherings are limited to 100 people and 250 for events held outdoors, while the curfew is now between 00:00 and 04:00.

Night vigils and other gatherings before or after funerals are still not permitted and nightclubs remain closed.

South Africans may also purchase alcohol all week and political parties can resume their activities.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pfizerzweli mkhizecoronavirushealthlockdownservice delivery
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 3733 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2544 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 3614 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.13
(-0.63)
ZAR/EUR
18.18
(-0.05)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(-0.69)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.41)
Gold
1715.49
(+0.29)
Silver
26.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1168.50
(+1.21)
Brent Crude
63.94
(+2.19)
Palladium
2376.00
(+1.60)
All Share
67743.54
(-0.85)
Top 40
62250.03
(-0.97)
Financial 15
12674.59
(+0.82)
Industrial 25
87893.58
(-1.99)
Resource 10
69264.74
(+0.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school

03 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Long-distance runner raises R1.7 million to refurbish rural KZN school
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

01 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo