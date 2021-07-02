Duarte cancels ANC's NEC meeting amid tension in KwaZulu-Natal over Zuma prison sentence

The ANC cancelled a meeting of its NEC meant to take place this weekend.

The party said this was in light of developments in KwaZulu-Natal where former president Jacob Zuma is expected to report to prison.

Zuma's supporters have vowed to protest a Constitutional Court judgment, sentencing him to 15 months behind bars.

The ANC on Friday postponed its planned national executive committee (NEC) meeting expected to sit from Saturday.



In a statement released, the party said the National Officials were mindful of the situation developing in KwaZulu-Natal in reference to supporters of former president Jacob Zuma illegally gathering in support of him.

Zuma is due to hand himself over to the Durban Westville correctional services centre by Sunday but his supporters have vowed to block that.

The former president was sentenced to 15 months behind bars after found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court.

"(given) the need for ANC to give clear and principled leadership to ensure the maintenance of the rule of law and to avoid any violence, injury, or loss of life. NEC members will be deployed to KZN and will work with the provincial leadership in this regard. The date for the NEC meeting will be communicated in due course," ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said.

Zuma supporters all the way from the Ehlanzeni and Bohlabela regions in

In a letter to NEC members, Duarte said that ANC NEC members will be deployed to KZN and will work with the provincial leadership in this regard.



She said a new date for the NEC meeting will be communicated.

On Friday, dozens of Zuma supporters gathered outside his homestead at Nkandla and in the Durban city center, defying lockdown regulations, to show their support.

It is understood the police in the area were worried about illegal arms being transported around Nkandla and had planned roadblocks in an effort to prevent violence.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal were unavailable for comment on whether they supported the protests against the apex court ruling.



News24 reported that Zuma will apply to the Constitutional Court for a rescission of its ruling that he be imprisoned for contempt. He will simultaneously ask the Pietermaritzburg High Court to stay his arrest, pending the determination of that rescission application.

While Zuma was not at Nkandla on Friday, his supporters paraded outside his homestead, some even opening fire.

Zuma's foundation said he would address the nation some time over the weekend.

Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the now-defunct MKMVA and one of Zuma's staunchest supporters, will be holding a press conference outside Nkandla's main gate on Friday afternoon at 16:00. It is unclear what exactly the press conference will be about.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thabang Makwetla said those who purported to be part of the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association outside of Nkandla were a "fringe group who are not part of uMkhonto weSizwe".

He said law enforcement agencies should deal with any violations of the law done in support for Zuma.

Another Zuma supporter, Andile Lungisa, also mobilised people to support Zuma.

He further wrote to the Judicial Service Commission calling on the JSC and parliament to set aside the Constitutional Court judgment delivered by Justice Sisi Khampepe on Tuesday.