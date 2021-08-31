41m ago

add bookmark

Duarte tells electoral court the ANC's incomplete candidates list affects 93 municipalities

accreditation
Qaanitah Hunter
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jessie Duarte (Photo: Jabu Kumalo)
Jessie Duarte (Photo: Jabu Kumalo)
  • The ANC filed papers to the electoral court, to extend the deadline to submit its candidates list. 
  • The ANC's incomplete list affects 93 municipalities. 
  • The party told the court the elections would not be free and fair, if the time table was not extended. 

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte told the electoral court the ANC's incomplete candidates list, ahead of the local government elections, affected 93 of the 257 municipalities. 

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) refused to extend the deadline for political parties to submit its candidates lists as part of the election timetable. 

The ANC asked the court to instruct the IEC to extend the election timetable - in the interest of free and fair elections. 

"On the whole, 93 municipalities out of 257 are affected. Of these, the incomplete candidates list will have a significant impact in 35 municipalities, which will result in a change of government, or change in the main opposition without a single vote being cast," Duarte said in her affidavit.

The ANC has attributed its delay to a myriad of issues, including the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown regulations. 

READ | 'It's a mess' - ANC faces election chaos

"Firstly, in 13 municipalities, the ANC will be out of government without contesting and offering the voters the choice to vote for us, because we will not be in on the PR ballot because our candidates' names were not submitted in time," Duarte said. 

She said, in a further six municipalities, due to the late registration of PR candidates and "the subsequent disqualification that will follow, of all but two ward candidates per affected municipality, the ANC will lose its status as the main opposition party without a single vote being cast".

In nine municipalities, the ANC will lose its status as the governing party, without a vote being cast, due to insufficient ward candidates being entered on time, the court was told. 

Duarte said the ANC would lose its status as the main opposition party in seven municipalities for the same reason.

She said:

This means that the outcome in certain municipalities has already been predetermined. This prejudice to the ANC, as the largest political party is manifest, and, if the situation is not rectified, the election is not free and fair. In other words, if the timetable is not amended, the ANC and all other political parties will be subjected to an election that is not free and fair. It is for this reason that we seek to review and set aside the commission's decision not to amend the election timetable.

While the DA said it would oppose the application, other political parties said they would support the ANC's bid to extend the deadline. 

The ANC argued that it suffered technical difficulties in uploading the candidates list to the IEC portal. 

"The commission was aware that political parties were experiencing technical difficulties in uploading and submitting their candidates lists. Despite being aware of this, the commission refused to extend the deadline at the ANC's and the UDM's behest.

READ | ANC’s chaotic councillor candidate registration process slammed

"The commission's refusal to do so, in light of the technical and other challenges, evidences that it was well aware that it would not be fulfilling its constitutional and statutory obligations to hold a free and fair election," Duarte said. 

The party further argued that the IEC's election timetable was unreasonable from the onset. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancjessie duartepoliticselections
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools drop Life orientation from high school to save the 2021 academic year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely, let's remove another elective subject too
32% - 40 votes
Yes, it's not a necessary subject at this stage of the pandemic
39% - 49 votes
No, students need to learn these skills somewhere
29% - 36 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.59
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.09
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.26
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.68
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,811.78
+0.1%
Silver
24.04
+0.0%
Palladium
2,492.50
+0.3%
Platinum
1,005.27
-0.6%
Brent Crude
73.41
+1.0%
Top 40
61,157
+0.7%
All Share
67,524
+0.7%
Resource 10
66,840
-1.1%
Industrial 25
83,514
+1.8%
Financial 15
14,431
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo