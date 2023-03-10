29m ago

Share

Dugmore to report Peter Marais to SAHRC for calling ANC members 'foreigners'

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • The ANC in the Western Cape intends to challenge Peter Marais for calling its party members "foreigners".
  • The ANC said it intends to approach the SAHRC as well as the Equality Court. 
  • Marais told News24 that he refused to apologise for the remark. 

The ANC in the Western Cape intends to report the Freedom Front Plus' Peter Marais to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) after he referred to its party members as "foreigners".

Marais came under fire after the remark, which was made during a house sitting in the Western Cape legislature on Thursday.

"What Peter Marais said in the legislature was deeply racist and insulting. He turned to the Black African members of the ANC and said 'you are refugees'. In essence, he was saying they have no right to live in this province," said the ANC's Cameron Dugmore.  

Dugmore said he intended to submit a complaint to the SAHRC, take legal advice on making an application to the Equality Court, and also intended to file a complaint against Marais with the registrar of the legislature for breaching the code of conduct for members. 

Dugmore said:

Every time racism emerges, we must expose it. We must out the racists at every turn. This insulting, racist and hurtful reference to 'refugees' underpins calls for the Western Cape to secede from South Africa.

Marais also remarked: "We call for the empowerment of coloured and Khoi emerging farmers in this province, entrepreneurs and indigent households who are on housing waiting lists as these minorities who are neglected and who received very little benefits in terms of the labour equity laws and housing, and having to compete against numerically and superior African blacks whose influx to the Western Cape has changed the demographics of the province.

"Racial tensions are increasingly building up. We call on the Western Cape government to take remedial action to prevent racial tension escalating and flaring up because of a fight for scarce resources by the influx."

Chaos ensued after ANC members took issue with Marais' remarks - which, in turn, prompted Marais to call them "foreigners".

ANC members walked out of the legislature. Marais refused to withdraw the remarks he made. 

READ | Human Rights commission suspends acting CEO pending probe into alleged racial remarks

The house was suspended for a few minutes for the Speaker, Daylin Mitchell, to make a ruling. 

Mitchell said the transcription for the proceedings was not available, and he was unable to make a ruling on the matter. 

Marais told News24 on Friday evening that he refused to apologise for his remarks. 

"The ANC must do what they want to do. I can't tell them what to do. The ANC should have been taken to the SAHRC after calling all white people settlers. If they want to go to the SAHRC, they can do that; I have the right to have my say," he said. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
freedom front plusancpeter maraiscameron dugmorecape townwestern capepoliticsracism
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 1659 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 304 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 882 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 630 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

07 Mar

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.35
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
22.07
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.53
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.08
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
956.14
+2.1%
Palladium
1,374.14
-0.6%
Gold
1,863.44
+1.8%
Silver
20.46
+1.9%
Brent Crude
81.59
-1.3%
Top 40
70,693
-1.6%
All Share
76,454
-1.6%
Resource 10
64,989
-0.4%
Industrial 25
102,565
-2.1%
Financial 15
16,228
-1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion

08 Mar

Boy with rare illness realises racing dream at Killarney thanks to local champion
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo