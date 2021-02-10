48m ago

add bookmark

Dumisa Ntsebeza elected as judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights

Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dumisa Ntsebeza.
Dumisa Ntsebeza.
Gallo Images
  • The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has congratulated advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza who was appointed as a judge of the African Court on Human and People's Rights. 
  • Minister Naledi Pandor says Ntsebeza's appointment was an "outcome of the support and confidence African countries have for South Africa".
  • Ntsebeza has served as a High Court and Labour Court judge in South Africa. 

Advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza SC has been appointed as a judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights. 

He was appointed by the 34th African Union Heads of State and Government Ordinary Summit, which sat over the weekend.

Justice Sacko Modibo of the Republic of Mali was also appointed to the Bench.  

Eleven judges sit on the African court's Bench.

According to a statement published on the court's website, the judges would be sworn in during the 61st ordinary session in June. 

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) congratulated Ntsebeza on his appointment.  

Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor said his appointment was an "outcome of the support and confidence African countries have for South Africa".

"South Africa wishes advocate Ntsebeza well in his new assignment. We are glad that his extensive experience and knowledge in the field of human rights will be of immense contribution to our Continent," she added.  

Ntsebeza previously served as a commissioner on the UN International Commission of Inquiry on Darfur. 

He was also a commissioner and head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Investigative Unit. 

Ntsebeza has served as a High Court and Labour Court judge in South Africa.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
dumisa ntsebezacourts
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 535 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 679 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 3313 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.65
(+0.27)
ZAR/GBP
20.30
(+0.14)
ZAR/EUR
17.78
(+0.31)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(+0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.46)
Gold
1845.96
(+0.55)
Silver
27.36
(+0.64)
Platinum
1228.01
(+4.67)
Brent Crude
61.25
(+0.88)
Palladium
2380.99
(+3.26)
All Share
66038.56
(+1.34)
Top 40
60537.60
(+1.46)
Financial 15
12427.36
(-0.18)
Industrial 25
88344.87
(+0.46)
Resource 10
64377.41
(+3.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21040.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo