Dumisa Ntsebeza elected as judge of the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation has congratulated advocate Dumisa Ntsebeza who was appointed as a judge of the African Court on Human and People's Rights.

Minister Naledi Pandor says Ntsebeza's appointment was an "outcome of the support and confidence African countries have for South Africa".

Ntsebeza has served as a High Court and Labour Court judge in South Africa.

He was appointed by the 34th African Union Heads of State and Government Ordinary Summit, which sat over the weekend.

Justice Sacko Modibo of the Republic of Mali was also appointed to the Bench.

Eleven judges sit on the African court's Bench.

According to a statement published on the court's website, the judges would be sworn in during the 61st ordinary session in June.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) congratulated Ntsebeza on his appointment.

Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor said his appointment was an "outcome of the support and confidence African countries have for South Africa".

Adv Dumisa Ntsebeza has been elected by 43 votes out of 54 by AU Member States as a Judge to the African Court on Peoples and Human Rights. ???????????? — Clayson Monyela (@ClaysonMonyela) February 9, 2021

"South Africa wishes advocate Ntsebeza well in his new assignment. We are glad that his extensive experience and knowledge in the field of human rights will be of immense contribution to our Continent," she added.



Ntsebeza previously served as a commissioner on the UN International Commission of Inquiry on Darfur.

He was also a commissioner and head of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission's Investigative Unit.

Ntsebeza has served as a High Court and Labour Court judge in South Africa.