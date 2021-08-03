Dumisani Masilela murder: Killer says he has 'no remorse because I did not commit this crime'

Five men were found guilty of murdering Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela.

Masilela was shot during a hijacking in Tembisa in 2017.

One of the killers has maintained his innocence and accused the court of misinterpreting the law.

In an arbitrary move, one of the men found guilty of murdering Rhythm City actor Dumisani Masilela has told the court that he should be discharged and that the State should appeal the matter.

Bongani Masombuka, 34, Sfundo Nkosi, 30, Khumbudzo Mukhuba, 27, Brian Makhubedu, 24, and Mashudu Malema, 31, appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday, where arguments for mitigation and aggravation of sentence were wrapped up.

The man who was found to have pulled the trigger, Mukhuba, doubled down on his claims of innocence on Monday when he testified in mitigation of sentence.

On Tuesday, despite having closed his case, he asked to be put back on the stand.

Judge Mokhine Mosopa asked Mukhuba's legal representative why he wanted to retake the stand, as the court was hearing legal arguments. The legal representative had no idea and said his client would not tell him, but had given him the directive to ask for permission to raise specific issues.

Mukhuba was allowed to take the stand after there were no objections from the State.

"I want to inform this court my conscience has no room for any remorse because I did not commit this crime," Mukhuba said.

"The court is now misinterpreting the law," he added.

Mosopa then stopped Mukhuba, informing him that he had already been found guilty and that these were sentencing proceedings.

Law

"If you are not satisfied with the conviction, you can take me on appeal. But for you to tell me that I'm misinterpreting the law will not assist you," Mosopa said.

Mukhuba argued that he had been found guilty on the evidence of his co-accused, ignoring evidence by police and the fact that he was identified as the gunman by an eyewitness who was travelling with Masilela when he was shot.

"It's not my job to prove my innocence. Let the state appeal my discharge."

A gobsmacked Mosopa then asked Mukhuba for the relevant authority that would allow him to make such a decision at this point in the trial.

Mukhuba said the court would have to give him time to find the authority. This request was denied by Mosopa, who excused Mukhuba from the stand.

"I believe this is a miscarriage of justice," Mukhuba said as he exited the stand and rejoined his co-accused in the dock.

Earlier, the State argued that the aggravating circumstances far outweighed any mitigating ones.

The State asked the court to mete out the harshest sentence possible, as none of the accused had showed any remorse for murdering Masilela and that, once caught, they had lied and contradicted themselves.

Last week, the five men were found guilty of murdering Masilela in August 2017 in Tembisa.

All the accused were found guilty on the murder charge as they had acted in common purpose.

The court found that they had also hijacked another vehicle on the day, and had shot Masilela in the stomach when they attempted to hijack him.

News24 previously reported that, after being shot once, Masilela had managed to drive himself to hospital, where he underwent surgery. He died later that day as a result of his injuries.

The accused fled to the North West, where they continued their hijacking crime spree.

Mosopa is expected to hand down the sentences on Wednesday.