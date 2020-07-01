1h ago

add bookmark

'Dumped' Covid-19 samples fell through bakkie's canvas cover, courier company report suggests

Malibongwe Dayimani
Covid-19 rapid diagnostic tests.
Covid-19 rapid diagnostic tests.
Mohamad Hamzah/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • The National Health Laboratory Service has sent nurses to collect new samples from people whose samples were found along an Eastern Cape road this week.
  • The pathology institution plan on taking legal action against the courier company.
  • The NHLS has demanded a full report from the courier company.

The National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) says an initial report from the courier company transporting Covid-19 samples which were found along an Eastern Cape road, claims the cargo may have fallen through the canvas opening covering the bakkie.

On Monday, Covid-19 test samples were found along the N2 between King William's Town and East London.

The NHLS said it reported the incident to the police and requested a full report from the courier on what caused the incident.

The initial report from the courier states that the bakkie's canvas cover had opened without the driver realising it.

READ | Eastern Cape needs 3 000 ICU beds for incomming Covid-19 storm

The listed telephone number for the courier company's owners, Gibela Trade and Invest, rang and went unanswered.

On its website, the company listed all nine provincial departments of health as its clients.

NHLS spokesperson Mzi Gcukumana said the institution would take legal action against Gibela Trade and Invest.

"Further investigations will take place and the NHLS will take the appropriate legal action against the supplier. The NHLS has contacted all the affected patients and deployed nurses to recollect the samples," said Gcukumana.

Found

eNCA reported on Monday that hundreds of Covid-19 test samples were found by a passerby.

"The National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) is perturbed by the incident which saw one of its courier service providers losing samples in transit recently. The specimens belonged to the NHLS and were packaged in specimen bags with the NHLS laboratory request forms and a swab/specimen," said Gcukumana.

MUST READ | Covid-19: Eastern Cape 'overwhelmed', asks for SANDF medical team's help

Gcukumana said all specimens were from the Buffalo City Municipality area.

Among these was a package of three urgent samples referred from Bhisho Laboratory to Port Elizabeth for Covid-19 testing, said Gcukumana.

Subsequent to the discovery of the specimens, the NHLS dispatched its officials to the site to investigate and they found a total of 80 samples that were scattered around, said Gcukumana.

"The bulk of the samples were for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing. The NHLS courier services in this area are outsourced to Gibela Trade and Invest. Gibela Trade and Invest is therefore responsible for sample transportation between health facilities and laboratories."

Related Links
Covid-19: 'Dangerous' dumping of tests kits on N2 could have infected people - health dept
Covid-19 test samples found dumped along N2 in Eastern Cape
Pretoria firm to roll out 5 000 Covid-19 test kits a day to plug shortage
Read more on:
port elizabethcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
South Africa has over 150 000 Covid-19 cases. Do you know someone who has been infected?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I do
25% - 803 votes
Yes, more than one person
23% - 727 votes
No I don't
52% - 1664 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.06
(+1.62)
ZAR/GBP
21.23
(+1.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.21
(+1.34)
ZAR/AUD
11.83
(+1.11)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.08)
Gold
1769.07
(-0.80)
Silver
17.99
(-0.92)
Platinum
815.00
(-1.15)
Brent Crude
41.60
(-1.39)
Palladium
1908.00
(-0.49)
All Share
53787.72
(-1.06)
Top 40
49570.88
(-1.20)
Financial 15
10002.37
(-0.31)
Industrial 25
75233.15
(-0.33)
Resource 10
49979.54
(-2.56)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | How plans for a glamorous matric dance changed to feeding hungry mouths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community

30 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Cape Town domestic worker feeds hungry children in her community
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

29 Jun

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo