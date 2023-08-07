Dumped newborn baby found alive wrapped in plastic in Mpumalanga

The police in Mpumalanga have opened a case of concealment of birth after a newborn baby was found wrapped in plastic and dumped at a soccer field.

A police spokesperson said the baby was found alive by children.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident.

A Mpumalanga newborn baby miraculously survived, after being wrapped in plastic, with no clothes on and dumped at a sports field shortly after being born.

According to the Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, officers were called to a sports field in Mbuzini, near Komatipoort, after 15:00 on Sunday.

He said children playing in the field found the baby and alerted elders.

The newborn girl still had her umbilical cord attached.

"We don't have exact details of when the baby was dumped, but it looked like she was dumped shortly after birth. We are also not sure how long it took her to be assisted/spotted," Mohlala said.

He said community members who attended the scene gave her first aid and took her to a local hospital for further medical attention.

Supplied/SAPS Mpumalanga

Mohlala said the baby is reported to be doing well and is under the observation of health practitioners.

He said police have registered a case of concealment of birth and urged anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the mother to contact Detective Sergeant Sipho Shekwa on 072 119 3487 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or on MYSAPSAPP.

Mohlala said all information received will be treated confidentially.