37m ago

Share

Dumped newborn baby found alive wrapped in plastic in Mpumalanga

accreditation
Compiled by Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mpumalanga police have registered a case of concealment of birth after a newborn baby was found in a plastic bag.
Mpumalanga police have registered a case of concealment of birth after a newborn baby was found in a plastic bag.
Darren Stewart/Gallo Images
  • The police in Mpumalanga have opened a case of concealment of birth after a newborn baby was found wrapped in plastic and dumped at a soccer field.
  • A police spokesperson said the baby was found alive by children.
  • Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has condemned the incident.  

A Mpumalanga newborn baby miraculously survived, after being wrapped in plastic, with no clothes on and dumped at a sports field shortly after being born.

According to the Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, officers were called to a sports field in Mbuzini, near Komatipoort, after 15:00 on Sunday.

He said children playing in the field found the baby and alerted elders.

The newborn girl still had her umbilical cord attached.

READ | Cape Town police appeal for help after baby's body found in bin

"We don't have exact details of when the baby was dumped, but it looked like she was dumped shortly after birth. We are also not sure how long it took her to be assisted/spotted," Mohlala said.

He said community members who attended the scene gave her first aid and took her to a local hospital for further medical attention.

A newborn bay was found dumped at a soccer field
A newborn baby was found alive, concealed in a plastic and dumped at a soccer field in Mbuzi near Komatipoort in Mpumalanga.
Supplied/SAPS Mpumalanga

Mohlala said the baby is reported to be doing well and is under the observation of health practitioners.

He said police have registered a case of concealment of birth and urged anyone with information that might lead to the arrest of the mother to contact Detective Sergeant Sipho Shekwa on 072 119 3487 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or on MYSAPSAPP.

Mohlala said all information received will be treated confidentially.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsmpumalangacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the Competition Commission is out of line for its crackdown on e-commerce platforms?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, it was long overdue
48% - 688 votes
Yes, it seems like overreach
52% - 735 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Cape Town taxi strike turns volatile after two deaths, while thousands still left stranded

6h ago

LISTEN | Cape Town taxi strike turns volatile after two deaths, while thousands still left stranded
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

7h ago

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.72
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.91
-1.6%
Rand - Euro
20.59
-1.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.30
-1.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
921.71
-0.3%
Palladium
1,238.85
-2.0%
Gold
1,934.87
-0.4%
Silver
23.15
-2.1%
Brent Crude
86.24
+1.3%
Top 40
71,586
-0.0%
All Share
77,014
+0.1%
Resource 10
60,509
+0.1%
Industrial 25
106,867
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,244
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo