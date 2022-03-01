'Dumping babies and children a crime: Social Development MEC warns

The Western Cape Social Development Department warned that "dumping" a baby is a crime.

Parents who are unable to care for their children are urged to seek help at a clinic or the department.

Volunteers are also sought to be "safety parents".

The Western Cape's Social Development Department on Tuesday warned that "dumping" a baby is a crime and urged mothers or parents who are not coping to instead contact their nearest clinic or the department for help.

Social Development MEC Sharna Fernandez also called for volunteers to become "safety parents" to children whose parents or caregivers cannot cope anymore.

She said between April 2021 and December 2021, 26 children were abandoned.

Between April 2020 to March 2021, 24 children were abandoned. In the same period the previous year, 47 children were abandoned.

Not all of these abandoned babies were left on a field or in bins.

These figures also included young children abandoned by alternate caregivers such as grandparents and foster parents.

"We understand that often the circumstances which lead to mothers dumping their babies can be complex, however, it is illegal," said Fernandez.

The reasons for abandoning a baby or child include:

The biological mother does not have the means to take care of a baby; Unemployment, no fixed abode, destitute; No family support system at all; Illegal substance abuse; Already having several other children; Psychological disorders; Judgement by someone or from the community if the mom decides to give the baby up for adoption or alternate care; Adoption may be frowned upon in certain cultures and communities; and Not knowing what to do, or which organisations to approach if unable to provide care for their babies.

Fernandez appealed to expectant mothers unable to care for their babies, to seek help at their nearest clinic, or to approach the nearest Department of Social Development local office or a child-designated Non-Profit Organisation to speak to a social worker about options.

When a case of child abandonment was reported, the child protection protocol was activated, and the matter assigned to a designated social worker for further investigation.

This would include conducting a safety and risk assessment of the abandoned baby as well as their placement into temporary safe care, pending further statutory processes.

Fernandez said the public could help by applying to become a "safety parent" for children or babies in need of temporary care or in immediate danger.

"In this regard, we appeal to those who meet the criteria to apply to become safety parents."

If someone finds an abandoned baby, they should contact the police or the Department of Social Development immediately.

