'Dumping site for bodies': Macassar residents raise alarm as fourth body is found in just over a week

Lisalee Solomons
Concerns are increasing over the frequency of bodies found dumped in the Macassar area of Cape Town.
Concerns are increasing over the frequency of bodies found dumped in the Macassar area of Cape Town.
  • A fourth body has been found dumped in Macassar in just over the space of a week.
  • Western Cape police said they are "concerned" about the increase in bodies being found.
  • Residents say they feel unsafe in their own community. 

Western Cape police are concerned after a fourth body was found dumped along Macassar Road, Cape Town, in the space of just over a week.

In the latest discovery, a local resident found a man's body on Saturday afternoon. 

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, said an inquest was registered for investigation, and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Last Saturday, 27 May, and Sunday, 28 May, police found two bodies.

On Thursday, 1 June, an unknown man's body was discovered by a passer-by, floating in a pool of water on Macassar Road.

"The body had no visible injuries, and a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the cause of death," said Twigg.

The body of an unknown woman was discovered in the water at Macassar Beach last Saturday morning.

Police said the woman was discovered floating in the shallows. Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie, said investigators and forensic experts were called to the scene. 

The next day, a man's body was found in a field next to Macassar Road. He was found with multiple stab wounds to his face and neck, believed to be inflicted by a broken bottle, Pojie said.

Macassar community leader Shaheen Waggie said it was "devastating" that all the bodies were being randomly dumped in the area. 

Waggie said:

It's very concerning and sad that loss of lives means nothing to criminals who commit these horrific crimes.

"Something needs to be done. We cannot keep allowing our people to be killed like this," Waggie added. 

Resident Waseemah Flaendorp said the area is now becoming unsafe for them to walk.

"It's very worrying. We are now scared to walk around in our neighbourhood because of all these bodies we find."

She alleges that victims are being murdered outside the area, but being dumped in the Macassar area due to the lack of visible policing.

"It's very sad, and I feel unsafe in my home suburb. Police must get more manpower so that visible policing can take place so that these killings can stop," Flaendorp added. 

She said the ongoing load shedding doesn't help the "dumping of bodies problem". 

"This is not normal. Almost every week, bodies have been found, and no one knows why they were killed," Flaendorp added. 

Another resident, David Plaatjies, said it's concerning that bodies were being dumped close to local homes. 

Plaatjies said:

These bodies are all unknown. No one knows who these people are and it's very sad. The area is now being known as the dumping site for bodies and its very embarrassing.

He also called for police to be visible day and night. He claimed, without providing proof, that someone in the area could know why the bodies were being dumped.

"They may be scared to provide information because they fear being killed themselves," Plaatjies added.

Another resident, Sue Davids, said panic and uncertainty were now rife in the community.

"This is unacceptable. Residents are panicking because we don't know why these bodies are being dumped in our area. There has been no strategic plan rolled out to curb these killings and dumpings," Davids added.  

Ward councillor, Peter Helfrich, said the uncertainty surrounding the manner of death and where the bodies were originally from was concerning.

He also placed some of the blame on load shedding.

"It will be remiss of me not to point out that these incidents seem to take place while we experience load shedding and extended power outages," said Helfrich.

Meanwhile, police have urged the public to report suspicious activity.

"We have increased visibility in the hotspot area to curb this crime and bring the perpetrators to book. We urge the public to report any suspicious activity to police immediately," Twigg added. 

No arrests have been made yet for any other bodies found. 

Police are urging anyone with any information about the incidents to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.


