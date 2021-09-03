23m ago

Duo arrested in connection with Babita Deokaran murder have been released

  • The Hawks have confirmed two people arrested in connection with the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran have been released. 
  • On Thursday, Police Minister Police Minister Bheki Cele announced two more suspects were arrested.
  • Deokaran was gunned down outside her home last week.

The Hawks have confirmed the two people arrested and taken in for questioning in connection with the murder of Babita Deokaran have been released. 

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the police acted on information received about the duo and detained them. 

"However at this stage, they could not be immediately linked to the murder and was subsequently released pending further investigation," he added.

"The firearm and the money found in their possession were accounted for. The investigation into the murder continues and more arrests are envisaged in the ongoing investigation."

READ | Babita Deokaran: Cops looking at 'senior ANC figure' as possible assassination mastermind

On Thursday, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced two more suspects were arrested in connection with Deokaran's murder.

The acting chief financial officer of the Gauteng health department was gunned down outside her home last week.

During a visit to KwaZulu-Natal, Cele told journalists the two suspects were found with large sums of cash and an unlicenced firearm - two cars were also seized.

ALSO READ | Babita Deokaran murder: 2 more people, found in possession of large sums of cash, arrested

Last week, six of the seven suspects, who were charged with Deokaran's murder, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

They are expected to make a formal bail application on 13 September. 

Deokaran was assisting the Special Investigating Unit in its investigation into multimillion-rand personal protective equipment tender corruption at the health department.

