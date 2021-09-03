Duo arrested in connection with Babita Deokaran murder have been released

The Hawks have confirmed two people arrested in connection with the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran have been released.

On Thursday, Police Minister Police Minister Bheki Cele announced two more suspects were arrested.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her home last week.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the police acted on information received about the duo and detained them.

"However at this stage, they could not be immediately linked to the murder and was subsequently released pending further investigation," he added.

"The firearm and the money found in their possession were accounted for. The investigation into the murder continues and more arrests are envisaged in the ongoing investigation."

The acting chief financial officer of the Gauteng health department was gunned down outside her home last week.

During a visit to KwaZulu-Natal, Cele told journalists the two suspects were found with large sums of cash and an unlicenced firearm - two cars were also seized.

Last week, six of the seven suspects, who were charged with Deokaran's murder, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

They are expected to make a formal bail application on 13 September.

Deokaran was assisting the Special Investigating Unit in its investigation into multimillion-rand personal protective equipment tender corruption at the health department.