Durban activist hailed for fighting for Muslim call to prayer dies

Well-known Durban community activist Rivaaj Ramdas has died.

He had been hospitalised with Covid-19, but died of a heart-attack on Wednesday morning, IOL reported.

Sham Dhanpaul a friend and colleague who worked with Ramdas at security company Tactical Shooting Team, confirmed that Ramdas died on Wednesday and said his elderly parents were devastated by his death.

He was most recently hailed for his fight for the azaan/athaan (Muslim call to prayer) after he arranged a drive-through convoy across Isipingo, playing it over loudspeakers.

This followed a court ruling against the Madrasah Taleemuddeen Islamic Institute in Isipingo after a resident had complained about the volume of the call to prayer. The matter was taken on appeal.

"He was a true community hero and [his death] is a great loss to the community. He helped out many people and organisations," said Dhanpaul.

Funeral arrangements for the 44-year-old were underway, with the funeral service set to take place on Wednesday.

Durban residents took to Facebook to offer their condolences.

"This morning we note the passing of Rivaaj Ramdas who is well known in the Durban Community as a humanitarian. Whilst not being born into the fold of Islam, Mr Ramdas played an important role in the unbanning of the Azaan in Isipingo Beach," wrote the Durban Muslim page of Facebook.

Fellow security company eThekwini Secure said they were saddened to hear of Ramdas's death, saying he was always among the first to respond in crisis situations.

"As a respected lawyer and humanitarian, Rivaaj played a significant role in raising awareness and fighting for justice when the azaan was banned in 2020. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Rivaaj has left a great legacy and big boots to fill," said eThekwini Secure.