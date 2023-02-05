Durban attorney sentenced to five years for falsifying claim worth R100 000

Durban attorney Shameer Goolabjith has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment.

He falsified a claim estimated at R100 000, purportedly on behalf of a complainant, suing the Minister of Police.

He will only serve three years, with two years wholly suspended.

In July 2015, Goolabjith, 41, falsified a claim, purportedly on behalf of a complainant, suing the Minister of Police.

He did this without any instruction or request from the complainant, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

"The potential prejudice of the claim is estimated at R100 000," she added.

Senior Public Prosecutor, Nkululeko Frank Msiya led the testimonies of the complainant, his wife, and the evidence following an effective search warrant.

The Durban Regional Court thereafter sentenced Goolabjith to five years imprisonment, two years of which are wholly suspended for a period of five years.

Ramkisson-Kara said that following the sentencing, Goolabjith filed an application for leave to appeal his sentence and conviction.

The court however denied him leave to appeal. He then advised the court that they wish to petition a judge on this decision.

"The case was therefore adjourned for a bail application pending the petition process. Goolabjith is in custody in the interim," said Ramkisson-Kara.



