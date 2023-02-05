51m ago

add bookmark

Durban attorney sentenced to five years for falsifying claim worth R100 000

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shameer Goolabjith has been sentenced in the Durban Regional Court.
Shameer Goolabjith has been sentenced in the Durban Regional Court.
Google© Streetview, Google Maps, taken 2017, acces
  • Durban attorney Shameer Goolabjith has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment.
  • He falsified a claim estimated at R100 000, purportedly on behalf of a complainant, suing the Minister of Police. 
  • He will only serve three years, with two years wholly suspended.

Durban attorney Shameer Goolabjith has been sentenced to five years' imprisonment for falsifying a claim, purportedly on behalf of a complainant. 

In July 2015, Goolabjith, 41, falsified a claim, purportedly on behalf of a complainant, suing the Minister of Police. 

He did this without any instruction or request from the complainant, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said.

"The potential prejudice of the claim is estimated at R100 000," she added.

Senior Public Prosecutor, Nkululeko Frank Msiya led the testimonies of the complainant, his wife, and the evidence following an effective search warrant.

READ | Attorney sentenced for stealing R1.4 million in Road Accident Fund payouts meant for his clients

The Durban Regional Court thereafter sentenced Goolabjith to five years imprisonment, two years of which are wholly suspended for a period of five years.

Ramkisson-Kara said that following the sentencing, Goolabjith filed an application for leave to appeal his sentence and conviction.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

The court however denied him leave to appeal. He then advised the court that they wish to petition a judge on this decision. 

"The case was therefore adjourned for a bail application pending the petition process. Goolabjith is in custody in the interim," said Ramkisson-Kara.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npakwazulu nataldurbancrime and courtsfraud
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 1478 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 8119 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1683 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.47
-2.2%
Rand - Pound
21.05
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.91
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
974.02
0.0%
Palladium
1,623.95
0.0%
Gold
1,865.16
0.0%
Silver
22.35
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.94
-2.8%
Top 40
74,082
+0.6%
All Share
80,241
+0.6%
Resource 10
75,186
+0.7%
Industrial 25
103,461
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,550
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo