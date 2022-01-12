Durban beach sewage spill: Repairs nearly complete, municipality says

Repairs to a sewage pump, which caused a spill into the Umgeni River, are underway.

The spill resulted in the closure of six Durban beaches after high levels of E. coli were found in the water.

The levels of E. coli at affected beaches are decreasing, the municipality says.

Repairs to a sewage pump, which caused the closure of several Durban beaches due to high levels of E. coli, are expected to be completed this week.

The eThekwini Municipality said work to install a new transformer at the Johana Road sewage pump station "is at an advanced stage" and was expected to be completed by the end of the week.

The municipality said in a statement:

Work to install a new transformer at the Johana Road sewage pump station has commenced... The pump is expected to start operating in full swing before the end of this week.

Several beaches were closed as "a precautionary measure" after the water was found to be contaminated with E. coli on Friday. These included South Beach, North Beach, Bay of Plenty Beach, Sun Coast Beach, Country Club Beach, and Umgeni Beach.



E. coli is a bacteria usually found in water contaminated by human or animal faeces. It can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, stomach pains and cramps.

'More tests'

The municipality initially closed northern beaches on Wednesday following a discharge of murky water from the Durban harbour, the Witness reported. The beaches were reopened on Thursday after tests revealed there was no contamination in the water.

However, the municipality did an about-turn on Friday, when it was found that there had been a discharge of sewage into the Umgeni River.

"The closure of beaches is not intended at frustrating the public, but is by the City to guard against members of the public bearing the brunt of contaminated water by falling ill. More tests are going to be carried out and eThekwini will continuously update the public in the event of new developments," the statement said.

The municipality said the levels of E. coli were decreasing at all closed beaches.

It said:

All affected beaches remain closed for bathing and all other sporting activities. The public is urged to use other beaches that are free of the bacteria.

These beaches remain open: Umhlanga Main Beach, Bronze Beach, Westbrook Beach, Umdloti Beach, Point Beach, Ushaka Beach, Addington Beach, South Beach, Wedge Beach, Brighton Beach, Ansteys Beach, Reunion Park Beach, Pipeline Beach, Amanzimtoti Main Beach, Warner Beach, Winkle Beach, and Umgababa Beach.



