Durban businessman killing: 3 charged with allegedly stabbing Ash Sukwa 30 times

Kaveel Singh
Ash Sukwa.
Ash Sukwa.
  • Three men have appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of Tongaat businessman Ash Sukwa.
  • Sukwa was allegedly stabbed 35 times and wrapped in a blanket after succumbing to his injuries.
  • The suspects showed no emotion when appearing before magistrate Rajesh Parshotam.

Three accused in the murder of Tongaat businessman, Ash Sukwa who was stabbed to death 35 times, appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The trio, who cannot be named until an identity parade was conducted, appeared before magistrate Rajesh Parshotam.

They appeared unperturbed when appearing in court, eyes cast downward and showing no emotion.

The matter was adjourned until 11 November, with the State indicating it would be opposing bail. The men would be held in custody at the Tongaat police station.

They were charged with two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, one of murder and the other of attempted murder.

The men were alleged to have assaulted Rajesh Sukwa, the father of Ash, early on Saturday morning and took R150 000 by force.

They were alleged to have stabbed the pensioner, who was currently in hospital, before turning on his son, who was fatally wounded.

Parshotam said they also took a television set, laptop, iPhone, Glock 9mm pistol and ammunition.

Kind

News24 on Monday reported that long time friend and resident Athish Ganas said Sukwa came from a kind, well-known family in the community.

Ganas described Sukwa as a "giving and humble person".

"He was just not somebody to drive a new van and dressed up like everybody else. They were always outside on the road with the community. Because they had a business at home, you would always see them outside and they were always speaking to people."

Ganas said the family was still having a difficult time following his death. He said the community was, more than anything else, still in shock as nobody expected something like this. "It's a little bit difficult to describe and come to terms with."

He said it appeared to be a surprise attack.

"From what his dad said, he opened the driveway gate for one of their truck drivers to get into the premises and then he was attacked, and then he [the dad] passed out and was rushed to hospital."

