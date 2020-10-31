1h ago

Durban businessman stabbed more than 30 times in his house during robbery

Ntwaagae Seleka
(Photo by Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais)
  • A Durban businessman was stabbed to death during a house robbery at his home.
  • A 65-year-old man, who was also in the house, was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds.
  • Safes in the house were emptied and household items were stolen.

A Durban businessman was stabbed to death during a house robbery at his home.

The man, who was identified by TimesLive as Ashver Sukwa, 35, was stabbed multiple times during an attack at his home on Saturday morning.

He was attacked by an unknown group of men and stabbed more than 30 times.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Sukwa was stabbed to death and a 65-year-old male was taken to hospital with serious stab wounds.

"The house was ransacked. Safes were emptied and household items were stolen. A case of murder, attempted murder and house robbery was opened at Tongaat police station for investigation," added Mbele.

