Durban cop accused of being 'getaway driver' during robbery arrested

A Durban cop, who was allegedly the getaway driver for a group of robbers, was arrested.

He will appear in court on Friday, alongside his co-accused, after a store in the Durban CBD was robbed.

He was caught when police gave chase after the robbery.

Five men stormed a business on Field Street in the Durban CBD on Wednesday afternoon and, at gunpoint, took various clothing items to the value of R100 000. They then fled the scene in two vehicles, according to police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

She said Durban Central police were immediately alerted and they swiftly responded to the scene.

Police were given the direction in which the robbers fled, and a chase ensued, she said.

One of the vehicles was intercepted on Fenton Lane, where it was established that the driver was a police officer stationed at Umlazi SAPS.



"The driver was placed under arrest, along with an accomplice. Further investigation led the team to Umlazi, where clothing items with price tags were recovered. A replica pistol and a 9mm were also recovered," said Gwala.

She said the same police team proceeded to Glebelands Hostel, where a pistol with three rounds of ammunition was recovered.

"The preliminary investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the firearm was stolen and the case was opened in Bhekithemba. The suspect's vehicle and four cellphones were seized for further investigation."

Police are still searching for the other three men.

The two, who were arrested, will appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday, on charges of business robbery.

