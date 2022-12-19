Durban cop accused of murdering two girlfriends is found dead in prison cell

A Durban police officer, who was arrested earlier this year for a double murder, has been found dead in his cell.

The officer allegedly shot and killed two women he was romantically involved with in October.

On Saturday afternoon, he was found dead in his Westville prison cell.

A Durban police officer accused of killing two women he was romantically involved with, has been found dead in his cell at Westville prison in KwaZulu-Natal.



Constable Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakhane was found dead in his single cell in the remand section of the prison on Saturday evening around 20:00, said correctional services department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo on Monday.

Nxumalo said the 23-year-old Sikhakhane had hanged himself.



Police had been notified, and an inquest into the death in custody had been launched.

News24 previously reported that Sikhakhane allegedly murdered Sthembile Ngobese, 23, and Enhle Majozi, 18, both from KwaNyuswa near Hillcrest, in October.

It is alleged that the officer, who was stationed at Hillcrest police station, was dating both women at the time of the murders.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said both women were found dead at Sikhakhane's residence with gunshot wounds to their arms and heads.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping said:

Eleven empty cartridges, four bullet heads and a porn video were found at the scene [at] the house.

In November, Sikhakhane asked that the magistrate presiding over his matter recuse herself, as one of the deceased's parents reportedly worked at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court where his case was being heard.

He appeared before Magistrate Wendolyn Robinson on two counts of murder, News24 reported.

While Sikhakhane's lawyer asked that she recuse herself, Robinson said she did not interact with any of the court staff besides "those in my own court".



"I'm here to deal with law and not with staff," Robinson said.

Sikhakhane's lawyer maintained that his client could not be sure if the magistrate had interacted with the staff member in question, which is why he saw it fit to bring the recusal application.

While Robinson said she did not foresee any bias on her part, she did not want to infringe on Sikhakhane's rights and subsequently recused herself.



