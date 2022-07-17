53m ago

add bookmark

Durban cop held for allegedly soliciting money from drug dealer while in police vehicle

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Verster
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Durban police officer was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly soliciting money from a drug dealer.
A Durban police officer was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly soliciting money from a drug dealer.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • A police officer in Durban was arrested for allegedly soliciting R200 from a drug dealer.
  • This happened while the provincial police commissioner was accompanying officers in a crime-fighting operation in Umbilo.
  • Two men were arrested for drug possession.

A Durban police officer was arrested on Saturday night for allegedly soliciting money from a drug dealer, KwaZulu-Natal police have said.

The sergeant's arrest happened while provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi was accompanying officers on an operation to stabilise levels of crime in the Umbilo area.

"Whilst the team was busy with their operations on Noble Road in Umbilo, they noticed something suspicious going on in between occupants in a police vehicle from Durban Central and a civilian male outside a block of flats on Noble Road in Umbilo," said Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

"The team continued with their observation on the said activity. An unknown male was seen leaning through the window into  the front passenger seat of the police vehicle, handing something over to the passenger."

She said the team then rushed towards the vehicle. When the 38-year-old sergeant in the passenger seat saw them coming he allegedly threw something out of the window. 

He was confronted and placed under arrest for corruption and defeating the ends of justice.

Gwala said R200 was retrieved from the drain.

"The man who handed the money to the police was subsequently caught with drugs. The civilian was ordered to take the operational team to his apartment where they found a second man. The flat was searched and police found pieces of cocaine and R7 000 cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime."

ALSO READ | Man arrested on Gauteng highway in possession of drugs worth R12 million

She said two men, both 52, were arrested for possession of drugs.

All three were expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"We often see videos or pictures or receive information of police officers engaging in such criminal activities, and we are unfortunately almost always never able to prove that such police officers are actually engaged in criminal activities", said Mkhwanazi.

"I accompanied those hard-working members last night as a show of support and to boost the morale of our hard-working members throughout the province, as well as the country, and these arrests last night, especially that of the police officer, is a giant leap for those hard-working police officers to rid our ranks of corrupt elements."

Gwala said it was very unlikely that the other two constables in the company of the arrested sergeant would go unpunished.

"They are likely to answer for their actions or omissions within SAPS departmental processes."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Super Saturday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
19% - 1441 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
62% - 4752 votes
SA was never ready
19% - 1490 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.24
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,707.71
0.0%
Silver
18.71
0.0%
Palladium
1,834.50
0.0%
Platinum
852.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
58,906
+0.5%
All Share
65,089
+0.6%
Resource 10
57,466
+0.0%
Industrial 25
80,898
-0.0%
Financial 15
14,678
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo