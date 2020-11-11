46m ago

add bookmark

Durban cops appear in court after allegedly stealing cigarettes, taking cash from Phoenix man

Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police officers have been arrested.
Police officers have been arrested.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Three Durban cops have been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort a man they accused of selling cigarettes from his home.
  • The officers all appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court where they were granted R2 000 bail each.
  • They allegedly forced the man to pay R3 000 and took cigarettes worth R14 000.

Three Durban police officers who allegedly extorted a Phoenix man out of money and cigarettes at his home have appeared in court, police said on Wednesday.

Detectives from the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit arrested Warrant Officer Noranthan Baldav,50, Constable Ntuthuko Vicent Ngcobo, 28, and Constable Innocent Makhiseni Xulu, 34, on 9 November.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the trio briefly appeared before the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"They were each granted bail of R2 000 and the matter was remanded to 15 January 2021."

ALSO READ | SA's crooked cops are under investigation: Police watchdogs probing nearly 400 cases of corruption

Gwala said the arrest came after the complainant alleged that on the night of 12 June, the three police officers stationed at Phoenix arrived at his place of residence and accused him of selling cigarettes.

"They forced him to pay R3 000 and also took his cigarettes to the value of R14 000. All three suspects were identified and placed under arrest."

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests.

"We would like to warn all those who are involved in criminal activities that the law will take its course," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Police probing 4 alleged corrupt projects at lottery commission - but board chair will not resign
43 missing students still haunt Mexico on 5th anniversary of disappearance
'Corrupt' cop killed by truck while trying to run away from fellow officers - police
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrimecourts
Lottery
2 players bag R178k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1831 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 4119 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 5172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.68
(-0.60)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
18.43
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.24)
Gold
1864.20
(-0.60)
Silver
24.19
(+0.23)
Platinum
866.00
(-1.64)
Brent Crude
44.05
(+2.85)
Palladium
2336.00
(-4.51)
All Share
57607.30
(-0.11)
Top 40
52784.39
(-0.26)
Financial 15
11998.73
(+5.46)
Industrial 25
78985.08
(-1.53)
Resource 10
52323.05
(-0.75)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo