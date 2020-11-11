Durban cops appear in court after allegedly stealing cigarettes, taking cash from Phoenix man

Three Durban cops have been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort a man they accused of selling cigarettes from his home.

The officers all appeared in the Verulam Magistrate's Court where they were granted R2 000 bail each.

They allegedly forced the man to pay R3 000 and took cigarettes worth R14 000.

Three Durban police officers who allegedly extorted a Phoenix man out of money and cigarettes at his home have appeared in court, police said on Wednesday.

Detectives from the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit arrested Warrant Officer Noranthan Baldav,50, Constable Ntuthuko Vicent Ngcobo, 28, and Constable Innocent Makhiseni Xulu, 34, on 9 November.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the trio briefly appeared before the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday.

"They were each granted bail of R2 000 and the matter was remanded to 15 January 2021."

Gwala said the arrest came after the complainant alleged that on the night of 12 June, the three police officers stationed at Phoenix arrived at his place of residence and accused him of selling cigarettes.

"They forced him to pay R3 000 and also took his cigarettes to the value of R14 000. All three suspects were identified and placed under arrest."

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the arrests.

"We would like to warn all those who are involved in criminal activities that the law will take its course," he said.