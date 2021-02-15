Durban firearms dealer charged with multiple murders in Cape Town

A Durban firearms dealer was charged with eight murders and five attempted murders in Cape Town.

The charges Anderson Padayachee faces also include working with the Terrible Josters, which is allegedly affiliated to the 28s gang.

The list of weapons involved take up several pages - and range from Glocks to shotguns.

A Durban firearms dealer was charged with eight murders and five attempted murders, which occurred during a wave of apparent gang activity in Cape Town in 2018 and 2019.

The State alleges that Anderson Padayachee, from Merewent, worked with the Terrible Josters from Bonteheuwel and Kalksteenfontein. He is linked to attacks which occurred from Gansbaai to Goodwood.

It is alleged that, with their hand signal to each other - a finger gun - the Terrible Josters are affiliated to the 28s gang, and that Padayachee is allegedly working with them, in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

In a grim roll-call, Padayachee is accused of being involved in the murders of: Anesto Dillon Pedro in Gansbaai; Chad Julius in Lotus River; September Steyn near Strand; Rivaldo Willeman in Bishop Lavis; Davis Moses in Grassy Park; David Adams in Grassy Park; Michael Peters in Bishop Lavis; and Matthew Pedro in Bishop Lavis.

He is also accused of being involved in the attempted murders of Shaun Smith, Keaton Johnson, Carin Koopman, Jamelio Gordon of Epping Forest in Goodwood and Lorenzo Hendricks in Bishop Lavis.

Many of the shootings sparked pickets by residents and families desperate for the violence to stop.

WATCH | Shots fired as rival gangs clash in Cape Town

In July 2019, the SA National Defence Force started patrolling some of Cape Town's suburbs in a bid to restore calm.

Padayachee was arrested by the Hawks' National Bureau for Illegal Firearms Control and Priority Violent Crime team from Cape Town, who worked with the Special Task Force team in Durban, Crime Intelligence and the Metro Police in Durban.

At the time of the arrest last Thursday, the Hawks alleged that Padayachee was linked to the illegal supply of firearms to Cape Town gangs.

He faces a multitude of charges, in addition to the murder and attempted murder charges.

With regard to firearms, he was charged with multiple alleged violations of the Firearms Control Act. This included allegedly not storing the firearms properly, not marking it properly, facilitating licences, even while knowing the details supplied are incorrect, not storing it at the premises registered to be stored at, and not keeping proper inventory records.

The list of weapons involved take up several pages, and range from Glocks to shotguns.

Last week, Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said 17 illegal firearms were seized in George in transit from Johannesburg, and that further investigation revealed that those firearms were allegedly destined for Cape Town's gangs.

She said a further 44 firearms were seized from Padayachee's business during the investigation process.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazilila said the case was postponed to 18 February 2021 for bail information.