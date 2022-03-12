Durban firefighters battling to control blaze at tar manufacturing company

Firefighters in Durban are still battling to control the raging flames that engulfed a tar manufacturing company in the area.

At around 14:30 on Saturday, ALS paramedics and SAPS were dispatched to the scene in Berwyn Road, Hillary.

ALS paramedics services spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said teams of firefighters were on the scene trying to put the flames out.

"Some roads have been closed and motorists are urged to avoid the area. No reports of injuries have been reported, however, we are on standby just in case there are any injuries," said Jamieson.

Police comment will be included once received.

Photo Supplied Photo Supplied

