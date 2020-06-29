33m ago

Durban granny and grandchild raped by man known to family

Kaveel Singh
  • A granny and her 7-year-old grandchild were raped in Durban.
  • The man is known to the family and used this relationship to gain entry to their home.
  • A 12-year-old who was also in the home managed to escape.

As gender-based violence continues to haunt South Africa, police say a Durban granny and her 7-year-old grandchild were raped in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"Yes, the woman, 51, as well as her grandchildren aged 7 and 12 were sleeping in the house," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"At around midnight, the suspect knocked on the door and the victim opened as he is well known to them. He immediately took out a knife and threatened them and then raped the two."

READ | Laws not enough to curb gender-based violence, buy-in needed from men - Justice Minister

She said the 12-year-old managed to escape their Chesterville home.

"The suspect was later arrested in the Point area."

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said the continuous rape incidents in the province pointed to moral decay.

"We continue to witness women and children being violated, raped and abused by young people [who are] supposed to protect them," she said.

She said despite a number of intervention programmes and laws to mitigate attacks, "women and children continue to be victimised."

Khoza said it was pleasing to see a swift arrest from the police.

"We strongly condemn this, and we will be closely watching this case when it goes to court. Police have done great work in this case. We urge communities to partner with police to end this disturbing trend."

She added that social workers were assigned to provide psychosocial support to the victims.

