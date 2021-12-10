29m ago

Durban hijacker shoots himself in the leg after motorist puts up a fight

Kaveel Singh
A Durban hijacker allegedly shot himself in the leg while trying to hijack a car in the Umbilo area, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said police received information about a hijacking in Ferguson Road on Thursday at 13:30 where a vehicle was taken with the complainant in it.

She said police officers quickly responded and found the suspect lying on the ground bleeding from his leg on Alan Paton Road.

READ | Hijacking suspect shoots himself in the head as cops close in - police

"Upon interviewing the complainant of the hijacked vehicle, he alleged that the suspect jumped into his vehicle and drove towards Allan Paton Road with him in it. Whilst the suspect was driving, the complainant pulled up the hand brake and stopped the vehicle.

"He then fought with the suspect and during the scuffle, the suspect accidentally shot himself in the right leg. The 35-year-old suspect was found in possession of a 9mm pistol with the serial number filed off and six rounds of ammunition."

Mbele said the suspect was taken to hospital where he is under police guard.

"He will appear in court soon for carjacking, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition. He will also be profiled to establish if he could be linked to other cases in the province."

