Durban hospital hit by 6 deaths after 'oxygen supply interruption', probe launched

The Lenmed Group has launched a probe into the death of six patients at one of its hospitals.

The fatalities were allegedly caused by an oxygen supply interruption.

Group CEO Amil Devchand assured patients and their families that measures have been instituted in the interim to prevent a reoccurrence.

The deaths were allegedly caused by an oxygen supply interruption. The incident occurred at the Shifa Private Hospital in Durban on 2 January.

At the time, 77 patients were admitted in the hospital.

Group marketing manager Michelle Naidoo said the hospital staff had responded immediately.

"… [they] attended to all patients who were receiving supplemental oxygen and ventilation and who were affected by the disruption. Treating physicians were notified by the hospital and arrived to render assistance. During the process, all patients in need of resuscitation received the requisite attention. Regrettably, six patients died.

"The Lenmed Group has launched an urgent investigation into this matter, notified all relevant authorities and is co-operating fully in this respect.

"Lenmed has also been in contact with the supplier of the oxygen equipment and infrastructure to determine the exact cause of the interruption," added Naidoo.

Lenmed CEO Amil Devchand sent condolences to the affected families.

"We have made all our resources available to support them during this painful period. I would like to assure all patients and their families that measures have been instituted in the interim to prevent a reoccurrence of such an incident."

The company claimed it was maintaining all requisite staffing and support levels across all its facilities that were responsive to the current high demand for health care in light of Covid-19.

"It is the unfortunate reality that we are operating in unprecedented and extremely difficult times. The scale and impact of the second wave of Covid-19 infections is significant.

"I would like to thank our frontline staff for their continued dedication to the well-being and comfort of our patients. We will continue to provide them with the support that they require to make their work endurable," said Devchand.