Durban man airlifted to hospital following 'traumatic chainsaw incident'

A man was seriously injured by a chainsaw while cutting branches at his Durban home on Monday morning.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, at approximately 08:30, paramedics responded to reports of a "chainsaw incident" at a residence in Crestholme in the Durban West region.



"Reports from the scene indicated that an adult male cutting branches sustained a traumatic injury to his right arm," Herbst said.

READ | Puppy almost loses eye after vicious chainsaw attack during Easter weekend

Netcare 911 and Medi-Tech ambulance services treated the man on the scene.



"Due to the serious nature of the patient's injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the patient to hospital for further treatment."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.