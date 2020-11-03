1h ago

Durban man airlifted to hospital following 'traumatic chainsaw incident'

Riaan Grobler
Paramedics attending to a patient who sustained a serious chainsaw injury.
A man was seriously injured by a chainsaw while cutting branches at his Durban home on Monday morning.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, at approximately 08:30, paramedics responded to reports of a "chainsaw incident" at a residence in Crestholme in the Durban West region.

"Reports from the scene indicated that an adult male cutting branches sustained a traumatic injury to his right arm," Herbst said.

READ | Puppy almost loses eye after vicious chainsaw attack during Easter weekend

Netcare 911 and Medi-Tech ambulance services treated the man on the scene.

"Due to the serious nature of the patient's injuries, a Netcare 911 helicopter ambulance was activated to airlift the patient to hospital for further treatment."

