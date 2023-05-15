Durban man allegedly kills mother, stabs sister during argument over housework

A Durban man is in hospital, under police guard, after he allegedly stabbed his mother to death and knifed his sister and himself.

The stabbings appear to have been linked to an argument over housework, according to police.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police in Greenwood Park, Durban are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following the incident on Saturday morning.

"[The] suspect allegedly stabbed his 64-year-old mother to death and injured his sister, 46, at a residence in Baobab Way in Glen Anil. The suspect reportedly also stabbed himself on the upper body in what could be an attempted suicide," said Netshiunda.

"What the police have gathered so far is that the mother and her son had an argument concerning the cleaning of the room and an altercation ensued."

He added that the man, believed to be in his 40s, was "alleged to have been high on drugs".

Netshiunda said the man and his sister had been hospitalised.

The man is currently under police guard, Netshiunda added.



IOL reported that the murdered woman was a doctor.