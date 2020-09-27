Durban man arrested after allegedly attempting to shoot wife in argument

A Durban man was arrested for attempting to shoot his wife during an argument.

Police said the man has been charged with attempted murder.

He was also charged with the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

A 49-year-old Durban man has been arrested for allegedly trying to shoot his wife. He was arrested on Friday after the couple had an argument on Monday.

During the argument, the man allegedly attempted to shoot his wife, but missed, explained police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

"It is alleged that on 21 September 2020 [Monday], a couple had an argument whilst at their home on Ridge Road and the husband drew a firearm and fired a shot towards the wife, but he missed. The wife fled from the house. A case of attempted murder was opened at the Mayville police station for investigation," Mbele said.

On Friday, police officers from Durban and Mayville detectives visited the house in search of the man.

"A search was conducted, and the suspect was found in possession of a shotgun, a revolver and a pistol… with a number of rounds of ammunition. He was immediately arrested," Mbele said.

The man appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Friday on charges of attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

