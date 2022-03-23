19m ago

Durban man arrested for shooting Hawks crime intelligence cop

Kaveel Singh
A member of the Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team has been shot dead.
A Durban man alleged to have shot a crime intelligence officer has been arrested.

The Hawks said on Wednesday that Siphephelo Zakhele Gumede, 34, appeared in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on a charge of attempted murder after his arrest by the Durban based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

READ | Outstanding report leads to delay in sentencing of law enforcement officer who killed cop

He was remanded until 30 March.

Hawks spokesperson, Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo, said Gumede had allegedly entered a premises on 16 February in F-section in Umlazi, searching for the officer.

Nxumalo said:

A crime intelligence officer, 50, was allegedly shot and injured by the gunman. He was taken to hospital for medical attention. The case was opened at the Umlazi police station and the docket was sent to the Hawks for investigation.

Nxumalo said the police officer's son was murdered six months ago.

"The investigation to link the accused to the murder is continuing. More arrests are imminent."


