1h ago

add bookmark

Durban metro cop allegedly shoots man dead during hijacking, IPID investigating

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES).
(PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES).

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is investigating a death as a result of police action after a metro police officer shot and killed one of the three men who allegedly tried to hijack him.

IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the incident occurred in Pinetown on Thursday morning.

"As alleged, the Durban metro police officer was on his way to work when three males tried to hijack him while he stopped at an intersection.

"He allegedly pulled out his service pistol, fired shots, fatally wounding the unknown civilian who was approaching the driver's door.

"The investigation process is still at the preliminary stage.

"IPID's investigation officer attended the crime scene, and the firearm of the law enforcement officer has been taken in for ballistic analysis. A post-mortem date is yet to be determined."

Cola said the preliminary report would determine the way forward in the matter.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
2 suspected hijackers killed during shootout with police in Centurion
Cop killed in alleged hijacking incident in Mpumalanga
Off-duty KZN cop kills two alleged hijackers in shootout
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natal
Lottery
3 players win R109k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
46% - 6784 votes
It's four more years for Trump
54% - 7898 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.19
(+0.81)
ZAR/GBP
21.20
(+1.15)
ZAR/EUR
19.15
(+1.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.53
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+1.01)
Gold
1903.91
(-0.91)
Silver
24.71
(-0.98)
Platinum
885.00
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
42.06
(-3.35)
Palladium
2382.50
(-0.08)
All Share
54796.42
(-0.99)
Top 40
50276.84
(-1.23)
Financial 15
10376.28
(+2.34)
Industrial 25
74130.97
(-0.60)
Resource 10
52819.20
(-2.99)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo