Durban motorist unharmed after driving into construction hole in Durban

A Durban motorist escaped a single vehicle crash unharmed on Friday morning.

ASL Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the incident happened in Umbilo, Durban, when the motorist drove into an open hole filled with water.

The hole was part of construction work in the area.

"The paramedics assessed the driver, and fortunately, he sustained no injuries," he said, adding metro police and the police would investigate the incident.

Durban metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu confirmed the incident, saying the driver was travelling from King Edward Hospital.

Pictures of the incident show the motorist's black Volkswagen stuck in the hole.

The authorities barricaded the area while clearing up the scene.

Meanwhile, Jamieson said ASL Paramedics attended to multiple accidents in Durban since the start of the long weekend.



"ALS Paramedics would like to encourage motorists to exercise caution on their journey. Please leave a little earlier; although it's a holiday for most, there might be some unforeseen traffic delays," he added.

"Please ensure your vehicle is in good condition and roadworthy, as this plays a vital role in reaching your destination safely."